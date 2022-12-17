Doctor Who: Gatwa & Gibson's TARDIS Time Begins 2023 Festive Period

Earlier today, showrunner Russell T. Davies & the BBC rolled out official looks at Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday in full-on character wardrobe mode (both images and video). To celebrate the reveal, Davies took to Instagram, where he included a line in the caption of the post that Gatwa & Gibson would be "coming to your screens in 2023." Now, we assumed that Davies was talking about the upcoming David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring event honouring the 60th anniversary of the BBC's Doctor Who. But then the BBC Media Centre released the following in the press release promoting the big outfit reveal. "Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, will then take control of the TARDIS, with his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023." So, could we be looking at the promised return of the "Christmas Special" in 2023 with Gatwa and Gibson? And could that be what's being filmed now? Stay tuned…

"Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, coming to your screens in 2023, EXCITEMENT IS HIGH. How lucky am I?!?" wrote Davies in his Instagram post (which you can check out below):

And here's a look back at their new looks in motion via a mini-video released earlier today:

Doctor Who: Checking In with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

So for a look at Gatwa and Gibson together & the early chemistry they already have together, check out the following featurette that was released when Gibson was first announced:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news first hit. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.