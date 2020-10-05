Doctor Who: Grant Morrison Pitched Eps, Has "Whole Season Worked Out"

With Jodie Whittaker and the rest of the team behind Doctor Who reportedly expected to begin filming Series 13 within the next two months (barring further COVID-related delays), it appears the BBC's long-running sci-fi series has a creative sandbox that writer and playwright Grant Morrison (DC Comics' Batman, Green Lantern, and The Flash; Happy!) wouldn't mind playing in. Speaking with Tech Radar in support of his Peacock streaming service series Brave New World, Morrison was asked what television shows he finds inspiring.

"I've always been a fan of television. Before I got into comics, I wanted to be a television dramatist of all things because I was so much a fan of Dennis Potter ["The Singing Detective"] back in the day, so I came from that. I loved all the stuff that was on British television in the 1970s and 80s. I thought it was really radical and progressive," Morrison revealed. "And in more recent times, I've always loved Doctor Who, and I particularly loved when Steven Moffat was writing 'Doctor Who.' Because again, he's a very meticulous writer who constructs these beautiful puzzle boxes of plot. More recently, I really loved Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You,' which to me was up there with Potter as some of the best stuff I think I've ever seen in television for a long, long time."

Yup, that's right: Doctor Who. It feels like it would be a match made in some kind of place of peace, love, and happiness (you can fill in the spiritual blank), so why hasn't it happened before? Well, it almost did: "Well, it kind of did happen. I did pitch a couple, but it didn't work out." But even though Moffat is no longer writing full-time for the show (wrapping up at the end of Peter Capaldi's run in 2017 but occasionally returning for events like "Doctor Who Lockdown" global live-tweet) doesn't mean Morrison wouldn't revisit the idea- in fact, he's already got a season-long story to tell: "One of these days, I've got a whole season worked out, so I'm sure it'll happen eventually."

Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel, "Brave New World" imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, "Game of Thrones," "The Theory of Everything") and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, "Winter's Tale," "Downton Abbey") embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Hail, Caesar!"), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

With David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) serving as showrunner and Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Black Mirror: Striking Vipers) directing the opening two episodes, the series stars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, and Demi Moore. Wiener, Morrison, and Harris executive produce alongside Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans), co-presidents of Amblin Television. UCP produces in association with Amblin Television.