Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? James Gunn/DCU, X-Men '97 & Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, CBS's Tracker/Jensen Ackles, SYFY's Revival, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Prime Video's The Boys, AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Disney+'s The Remarried Empress, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Crunchyroll, Webtoon's Teenage Mercenary, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Criterion Channel's Blossoms Shanghai, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn/DCU, X-Men '97/Spider-Man: TAS, Yellowjackets, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Rick and Morty, The Boys, Dexter: Resurrection, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Doctor Who, Cobra Kai, Blossoms Shanghai & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 20, 2025:
What Could James Gunn's Unannounced "Favorite Thing" DCU Project Be?
Didn't X-Men '97 Already Resolve That Big Spider-Man: TAS Cliffhanger?
Yellowjackets "Lost" Ep Was Standalone; Jason Ritter Starred: Lynskey
Tracker Season 3: Jensen Ackles Already in Discussions About Return
Revival: Here's Our Updated S01E02: "Keeping Up Appearances" Preview
Rick and Morty? More Like "Rick vs Morty" in Season 8 Ep. 5 Cold Open
The Boys: Soldier Boy Doesn't See Himself as a Bad Guy: Jensen Ackles
Grand Slam Mexico Delivers Another Triumph for AEW and Pro Wrestling
Dexter: Resurrection Star/EP Hall on How The Past Impacts The Future
James Gunn Teases Unannounced DCU TV Series: "My Favorite Thing"
The Remarried Empress Webtoon to Get Disney+ Live-Action Series Adapt
Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Clip: The Gang Holds Boy Band Auditions
Crunchyroll Rolls Out Massive Summer 2025 Anime Series Lineup
Teenage Mercenary: Popular, Problematic Webtoon Set for Anime Adapt
Doctor Who: Writer Matt Fitton Talks 13th Doctor Audio Drama Season
Doctor Who Can Easily Be Fixed (But You're Not Going to Like It)
Cobra Kai Creators on Why Hilary Swank Return Didn't Happen
Blossoms Shanghai: Wong Kar-Wai Series Coming to Criterion Channel
Jensen Ackles' Daughter & The Rookie in The Daily LITG, 19th June 2025
