Always Sunny, Mindhunter, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Prime Video's Countdown, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Netflix's Mindhunter, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Hulu's King of the Hill, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NBC's Night Court, TBS's AEW Grand Slam Mexico, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Dexter: Resurrection, Netflix's Squid Game, Netflix's Wednesday, BBC's The Other Bennet Sister, BBC's California Avenue, Crunchyroll's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, HBO's The Penguin, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Spider-Man: TAS Head Writer Not Involved with Marvel Comics Sequel

Countdown Cast Has 30 Seconds to Offer Us The Series Intel We Need

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E07: "…All the Devils are Here" Preview

Mindhunter: Holt McCallany, David Fincher Discussed Season 3 Return

Rick and Morty Disagree (Is Anyone Surprised?) in This S08E05 Preview

King of the Hill Season 14 Clip: Did Hank Find His Favorite Museum?

Always Sunny Season 17 Trailer: The Gang Gets Back to Its Core Values

Night Court Star/EP Melissa Rauch Thanks Team, Fans in Touching Post

AEW Grand Slam Mexico Tonight to Upset International Wrestling Order

Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 9: Scarecrow & Mad Hatter Meet

Doctor Who Has "Pathways" to "Potential Futures;" RTD Pauses Column

Dexter: Resurrection Director Marcos Siega Announces Filming Wrap

Marvel Resolves Spider-Man: Animated's Cliffhanger With Spider-Man '94

Squid Game Season 3 Sneak Peek: Front Man Answers The Phone

Wednesday Season 2 Look: Welcome to a Very Different Nevermore Academy

Rick and Morty Takes Dig at Warner Bros CEO Zaslav's Voting Record

The Other Bennet Sister: Filming Underway on BBC's Jane Austen Spinoff

California Avenue: BBC Announces Hugo Blick Drama Starring Bill Nighy

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Gets Theatrical Film Following Season 2

The Penguin: Batman Feels Like an "Opera About Hurt People": Milioti

The Sandman, Reacher & Gumball's Weird World: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Gets Deluxe Blu-Ray Box Set in October

