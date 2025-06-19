Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, paradise lost

James Gunn Teases Unannounced DCU TV Series: "My Favorite Thing"

Along with an update on Paradise Lost, DC Studios' James Gunn teased an unannounced DCU TV series project that's "my favorite thing."

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn has a lot going on over at the new DCU. HBO Max's Creature Commandos premiered, with a second season currently in production. David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman hits screens next month, followed by the second season of HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker getting unleashed in August. In addition, HBO's Green Lantern series Lanterns is past the halfway point in terms of filming, Supergirl has moved onto post-production, and Clayface just rolled out some big casting news. That doesn't include the projects that were announced as being in various stages of development or the projects that we haven't heard about (yet). Speaking with EW for an exclusive interview, Gunn offered an update on how things were looking with Paradise Lost – and a television series project that hasn't been announced but Gunn teases is "my favorite thing."

Gunn Teases Unannounced TV Series: "Then there's another TV show that's my favorite thing in all of this, that is hopefully getting made soon. It's just my favorite thing," Gunn shared. Later in the interview, Gunn added, "My favorite thing has not been announced at all."

Gunn on "Paradise Lost": "'Paradise Lost' is moving along. It's slow-moving, but it's moving. And, yeah, I really love that project a lot," Gunn shared. In terms of how it impacts DC Studios' plans for Wonder Woman on the big screen, Gunn was asked if the series will directly connect with feature film plans. "Yes. Well, yes and no. Wonder Woman's a separate thing. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now. So it's different. I mean, not different. They're connected. She's from f***ing Themyscira, so…," Gunn added.

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said they saw the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

