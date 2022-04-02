Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" Shares Swashbuckling Trailer

Yesterday, we took a look at Steven Moffat offering some thoughts on Russell T. Davies returning to the BBC's Doctor Who (with a new Doctor) beginning with Series 14. But before that happens, we have the second of current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before they end their run. With The Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) returning for "Legend of the Sea Devils" on April 17th, we have an official trailer where it's all hands on deck as Team TARDIS mans the cannons to (hopefully) save mankind once more.

Written by Chibnall and Ella Road directed by Haolu Wang., and starring Arthur Lee stars as Ji-Hun & Marlowe Chan-Reeves stars as Ying Ki, here's a look at the official trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils":

"Legend of the Sea Devils": In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor's oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

And as for those rumors of Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) taking over as The Doctor after Whittaker (as the UK's Mirror and The Guardian reported), the actor himself took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making some writers look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet