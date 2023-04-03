Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa All In on Boyega Cameo; The Doctor Gets Jacked Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa wants Russell T. Davies to make that John Boyega cameo happen; Gatwa shares a look at how training's been going.

Thanks to his being named at the top of RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022, we've been hearing more exciting things about what we can expect from Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor from showrunner Russell T. Davies, Charlotte Moore, CCO, BBC TV & Radio; and others – including Gatwa himself. Now, we're hearing who he would like to make a cameo when Gatwa & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new series of adventures hit our screens – a visit that would find this actor making the jump from the "Star Wars" universe to do it. Last week, actor John Boyega shared with Radio Times magazine how he saw diversity & representation improving in the film and television industries – citing Gatwa as an example.

"It is opening up. You get inspired by things like Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor in Doctor Who – that is special to me. The glass ceiling can't limit us. It's exciting to see what comes out of this new stage of filmmaking and entertainment," Boyega explained. So since he mentioned the long-running series, would Boyega be up for an on-screen guest appearance? "I would love that! But get me in an episode where I'm one of the many Doctors in many timelines so I can just cameo it," Boyega responded. "Or I'd be the assistant, whatever. I'd show up – but just for one episode."

Well, as you can see from the Instagram Stories post above, the news got back to Gatwa, who gave it his full endorsement. "How flipping cool would this be? John, twould be an honour to have you join us, an honour," Gatwa wrote in the post. "Russell [T. Davies], get on that phone now!!" Now, here's a look at a workout update that Gatwa shared that pretty much confirms that our Doctor could beat up your Doctor (if they were into that whole "fisticuffs" thing):

"Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely, isn't it? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list. TV is on fire at the moment, and so to top the list as well feels extra cool," Gatwa shared with RadioTimes after learning of the honor. "It's extremely cool company to keep. The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Olivia Colman, are all inspirations to me and their work is something I aspire to. They're just really great storytellers above all else, and that's all I could want to do."

As for Davies (who ranked #65 this year), the showrunner used his time congratulating Gatwa on the honor to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"