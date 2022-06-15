Doctor Who: Neil Gaiman Has His "Who Skills" Called Into Question

When it comes to our coverage of the BBC's Doctor Who lately, we've been forced to live in two worlds. The first world is focused on current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall as they near the end of their run this fall with the upcoming "Centenary Special" (more on that below). The other world is paying attention to what incoming showrunner Russell T Davies has going on with the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials and Series 14 with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa. So far, that's included learning that David Tennant (Tenth Doctor), Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), Yasmin Finney (Rose), and Neil Patrick Harris have either joined or rejoined the cast. So when we get a chance to share something a little more personal and not just part of the press media grind, we jump at it- especially when it involves author Neil Gaiman. Along with being a great source for intel on Good Omens, The Sandman, American Gods, etc., we also like to check in with Gaiman on anything having to do with Doctor Who. Why? Because 2011's "The Doctor's Wife" might be one of my favorite episodes of all time, and that's both "OG Who" and "Nu-Who" combined. And because Gaiman's tweet from earlier today perfectly exemplifies why it's important to have those you love and who love you in your lives to keep any potential egos in check… to keep you humble (not implying that's Gaiman, but we know we would be feeling a bit cocky if we wrote "The Doctor's Wife").

"My small son just looked at me suspiciously and said 'Dad, if you really wrote episodes of Doctor Who, you ought to be able to tell me which button on my sonic screwdriver activates scanning mode,'" Gaiman wrote in his tweet, and with all due respect to the noted author? Gaiman's son might have a point…

My small son just looked at me suspiciously and said "Dad, if you really wrote episodes of Doctor Who, you ought to be able to tell me which button on my sonic screwdriver activates scanning mode". — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."