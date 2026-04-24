Posted in: iam8bit, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Scott Pilgrim EX

The Scott Pilgrim EX Soundtrack Will Be Released On Vinyl

The complete soundtrack for the video game Scott Pilgrim EX is coming on vinyl as a 2xLP release this August

Article Summary Scott Pilgrim EX soundtrack is getting a full vinyl release from iam8bit, Tribute Games, and Universal Products & Experiences.

The 2xLP set includes nearly 80 tracks from Scott Pilgrim EX on a striking tri-color vinyl pressing with deluxe packaging.

Anamanaguchi created the new Scott Pilgrim EX soundtrack, blending electronic roots and garage rock across 71 tracks.

Scott Pilgrim EX vinyl is up for pre-order now for $43 and is scheduled to ship in August alongside physical game editions.

Tribute Games, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, have teamed back up with iam8bit to release the full soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim EX on vinyl. This is the complete soundtrack, and when we say that, we don't mean that lightly, as they are packing nearly 80 individual tracks that you hear throughout the game onto two LPs, both of which have been given this lovely red, pink, and blue coloring. All wrapped inside a Deluxe Gatefold Jacket designed by Jacob Ferguson, with photography by Paul Hillier and Pixel Art by Tribute Games. We have more details about the release for you here as it's currently up for pre-order for $43, set to be released this August in time for the physical editions of the game coming to consoles.

Experience The Complete Scott Pilgrim EX Soundtrack On Vinyl This August

Scott Pilgrim EX – the newest video game from the Scott Pilgrim franchise, co-written by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and developed by Tribute Games – is out now with an all-new original soundtrack from Anamanaguchi. The sprawling 71-track soundtrack, recorded at Valve Studios in Dallas, TX with Casey di Iorio (Andre 3000, Slayer, Marvel Studios), synthesizes the band's legendary electronic origins with their fuzzed-out garage rock present, while maintaining their unmistakable punchy style.

Known for resonant world-building across past projects, the depth of emotion and the range of styles displayed on Scott Pilgrim EX are uniquely Anamanaguchi, delivering a host of melodically anthemic and new energetic hooks that are sure to pack a punch for both newcomers and old school fans alike. iam8bit is honored to partner with Polyvinyl Records to offer this exclusive Tri-Color Vinyl variant of Anamanaguchi's killer new album. This stunning two-disc vinyl set comes in a deluxe gatefold jacket adorned with original album art, featuring the Scott Pilgrim EX cast in action.

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