Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026

Final Fantasy XIV Announces Evercold Expansion For January 2027

During the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026 in Anaheim, the next major expansion Evercold was unveiled, along with other updates

Article Summary Final Fantasy XIV unveiled Evercold at Fan Festival 2026, with the new expansion set to launch in January 2027.

Evercold adds two new jobs, raises the level cap to 110, and brings new cities, areas, dungeons, trials, and raids.

Final Fantasy XIV also gets Reborn and Evolved battle modes, plus Seasons, Armoury updates, and more customization.

Patch 7.5 arrives April 28, while the Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial expands to include Shadowbringers content.

Square Enix announced several new additions coming to Final Fantasy XIV during Fan Festival 2026 today, including the next major expansion, Evercold, arriving next year. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida took the stage at the Anaheim event, showing off the trailer for the next expansion that will run through the Godless Realms Saga story arc, giving us a look at the adventures to come for the Warrior of Light. The team also revealed a new crossover event with Evangelion, a new patch on the way, a Free Trial, and more. We have all the notes from Day One from the team below, along with images and videos to match the announcements.

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026 Revealed Multiple Announcements For the MMORPG

During the keynote, Yoshida also announced an unprecedented battle system overhaul with Reborn and Evolved modes coming to the game with the launch of Evercold. Reborn Mode will be based on the current combat system and job mechanics, while Evolved Mode offers greater emphasis on job identity.

The exciting new alliance raid series is a crossover with the hugely popular Japanese anime, Evangelion, and will be created in collaboration with Hhara, Inc., best known for its work on the EVANGELION series. Since Evangelion's first television broadcast in 1995, the anime's mysterious and profound storyline, alongside its innovative and stylish visual expression, has had a profound influence on numerous creators around the world, with the iconic franchise later expanding its library with multiple animated films and a comic adaptation.

Early Details on Evercold

A comprehensive list of additional announcements from today's keynote related to the upcoming expansion, Evercold, includes:

Two new jobs: tank and physical ranged DPS

Level cap increase from 100 to 110

New cities

Distinctive new areas

New gigantic constructs and other monstrous threats to overcome

New allies to encounter

New dungeons

New trials

A new raid series

A new Ultimate raid

PvP updates

Ongoing content updates, including new gear and crafting recipes, updates to the Duty Support System, and more

The launch of Evercold and its subsequent patch series will also allow all Final Fantasy XIV players to enjoy various expanded updates to the game's design, in addition to the battle system changes, such as:

Seasons: An overhaul to the way players earn rewards and improve their characters

Armoury Update: To better facilitate playing with multiple jobs

Expanded Character Customization: More ways to make your character stand out from the crowd

Patch 7.5 Arrives Soon

Further information regarding the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.5x series was also outlined during the keynote, with details on the Dancing Mad (Ultimate) raid. The patch schedule leading to the release of 8.0 was also detailed, providing players with additional content to look forward to, including:

Patch 7.5 (releasing April 28) – New main scenario quests, new Trial, and Echoes of Vana'diel Part 3

Patch 7.51 (releasing June 2) – New Cosmic Exploration Star "Auxesia," new Custom Deliveries: Tiisol Ja, and Dancing Mad (Ultimate)

Patch 7.55 (releasing July 28) – New updates to Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures quests, the debut of Occult Crescent: North Horn, and new Phantom Weapon quests

Patch 7.56 (releasing Sept. 8) – New main scenario quests and introduction of beastmaster

On April 28, the Free Trial for the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV Online saga will also be expanded to include the highly praised third expansion, Shadowbringers. With all content up to Patch 5.58 soon to be included with not only A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions, but there has also never been a better time for newcomers to join over 30 million other registered accounts on their adventures. Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to four full Final Fantasy titles, without a limit on playtime.

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