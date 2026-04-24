Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Powerade, The Coca‑Cola Company

Powerade Drops New Promotional Campaign For The World Cup

Powerade has revealed its new ad campaign as one of the partners for the World Cup, as you'll start seeing their new ads running shortly

Article Summary Powerade launched its “Power Your Fate” World Cup 2026 campaign, centered on preparation, performance, and hydration.

The new Powerade hero film stars Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes alongside athletes from the U.S., Mexico, Spain, and Korea.

Powerade’s FIFA World Cup 26 push includes social, TV, digital, outdoor ads, fan activations, and in-stadium branding.

Powerade will also roll out limited-edition bottles, signed squeezes, and an artist collaboration with Devon Rodriguez.

The Coca‑Cola Company has unveiled a new promotional campaign for Powerade as they join in on the World Cup frenzy with a new set of ads. You'll start seeing promos for the new "Power Your Fate" campaign, as they will push to inspire athletes to "take control of their performance through relentless preparation and superior hydration." The company dropped the first big promo this week, which you can check out here, as we wait to see what others will be coming up in the weeks to come. We have more details from the company's annoucnement below.

Powerade Partners With The World Cup For 2026

Powerade is the official sports drink of the FIFA World Cup 26, keeping participating athletes hydrated during every moment on the pitch. New creative spots and social content will feature both everyday and elite athletes, including global football stars Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes. Powerade's new hero film is an ode to effort, celebrating the grind, focus, and belief that transform players into legends. The film celebrates extraordinary moments of effort—turning the work, preparation, and belief athletes pour into their game into powerful cultural tributes that honor their dedication.

Featuring athletes from South Korea, Mexico, the U.S., and Spain, the film showcases heroic moments reimagined as works of art, such as murals, mosaics, and sculptures, in styles unique to their cultures. Each piece becomes a testament to preparation meeting performance, embodying Powerade's belief that readiness can turn ambition into a lasting legacy.

Powerade's integrated global campaign for FIFA World Cup 26 will span social, digital, outdoor, TV, and OLV creative, as well as prominent in-stadium branding, limited-time product innovations, immersive fan activations, and more. Dedicated social storytelling will also spotlight Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes, offering a behind-the-scenes look into the preparation rituals and mindset that fuel their performances.

Powerade continues to innovate across its Field of Play (FOP) items in partnership with FIFA. Building on its expanded portfolio of FOP offerings, including branded coolers and hydration stations. Powerade will also introduce limited‑edition squeeze bottles signed by Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes, which will be made available to consumers through select promotions. Powerade is also partnering with celebrated street portrait artist Devon Rodriguez. Known for capturing authentic human moments, Rodriguez will collaborate with both elite and rising athletes to immortalize their defining performances on a unique canvas: Powerade Squeeze Bottles. This initiative transforms each bottle into a powerful, personal testament to the preparation and grit that shape an athlete's journey.

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