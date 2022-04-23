The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Shares Bearded & Buff Soldier Boy Reminder

After the game-changing second season finale of Amazon and Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys, it's not like viewers needed any more reasons to check back in when the third season premieres. Butcher (Karl Urban) & the team…. government-sanctioned?! Hughie (Jack Quaid)… now a fed?! Homelander (Antony Starr)… on a leash?! And from what we've seen from the teaser (check out our rundown below), that's not even close to all that's in store. Did anyone forget "Herogasm"? But perhaps the biggest internet-breaking news was when Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was announced to be taking on the role of Soldier Boy. It's hard to believe that was well over a year ago, and that it was a year ago that we got our first glimpses of Ackles in full-on bearded Soldier Boy mode. And if you think it's hard to believe that it's been a year already, imagine how Ackles felt when his iPhone reminded him via visual trip down memory lane- a journey he shared with everyone earlier today on Instagram.

"Thanks, iPhone for reminding me what I looked like a year ago today. All prepped and ready for some [Soldier Boy] action!!! Can't wait for ['The Boys' Season 3]. It's gonna get hairy," Ackles wrote in his post while sharing a look at the beard and how jacked he got for the role as well as a look back at the fake comic book cover The Boys comic book co-creator & artist Darick Robertson created for his character:

With the third season of the streaming sensation set to leap tall screens in a single bound on June 3, here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Amazon's The Boys (followed by a breakdown along with our takeaways):

"Bones" by Imagine Dragons really works nicely with the trailer.

So now that the team has off-the-book government sanctioning, it looks like Butcher (Karl Urban) is looking to even the odds from a power standpoint in his growing war against Homelander (Antony Starr).

Speaking of… probably the only version of Homelander that's scarier than the one we saw last season is the one we're seeing this season: "The Ticking Timebomb Homelander."

Welcome back, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell)! In fact, we see a montage of folks like Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) in various moments of building pressure, too.

Hmmm… someone has a conspiracy board with some missing folks and a "Payback" reference or two posted to it…

Well, it looks like Butcher, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) have something (though we're leaning towards "someone") in the trunk of a car. Another supe who got out of line?

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) goes promotional and sells out an important social cause as a result. Meanwhile, we get a look at Miles Gaston Villanueva's Supersonic (previously teen hero Drummer Boy and Starlight's ex) in all of his on-stage glory in what looks to be the competition for a spot on The Seven.

Okay, we definitely didn't see the Ashley (Colby Minifie) bathroom stall sex scene coming at all (especially considering who she was with).

So it looks like Hughie and Starlight are still making it work… but for how long? At some point, will they find themselves on the opposite sides as Butcher escalates his war against all supes?

But Homelander and A-Train's relationship appears to be a little… tense.

Are we the only ones who think Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) is going to end up getting up-close-and-personal with that Homelander sex toy?

We really need to know what that Homelander amusement park person did to Voughtland's resident supe/performer Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) but it definitely did not end well for them.

Speaking of things not ending well, what went down that forced Kimiko aka The Female (Karen Fukuhara) to have to break Hughie's arm in a really, really bad way? And why are we not shocked that it didn't even cause Butcher to pause his coffee (we're assuming)?

Yes, apparently… Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy sings!

We get some sweet swordplay from Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), who I feel will have a much bigger role that's being hidden right now.

Then we get a flashback to Soldier Boy's wartime actions, though it vibes more like something being filmed or staged.

Did you really think The Deep (Chace Crawford) had learned his lessons by now? And are you surprised that he gets his rocks off by having an Octopus watch him have sex?

Compound V has some very "The Exorcist"-like side effects, which Butcher demonstrates all over Hughie's face.

So it looks like Homelander hasn't exactly lost all of his followers, even after hooking up with a Nazi…

An interesting match-up, showing Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Ashley both having reached their limits- and we know the one person that they both have in common.

It looks like A-Train will have to address supes and racism head-on when Blue Hawk's (Nick Wechsler) Red, White & Blue Justice reality show begins targeting certain citizens of Trenton, New Jersey. A possible redemption arc for A-Train?

Who knew Black Noir could draw, let alone do a great take on Buster Beaver (of the popular family pizza restaurant chain).

So Homelander milking that cow… is that a disgusted or orgasmic look on his face?

You know that Frenchie/Kimiko dance number is going to be the talk of the entire season, right? We went back and watched it twice already.

More scenes of Soldier Boy in action, and while these appear real they also give off a very bad, very foreboding vibe.

Looks like Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery) picked the wrong night to pick a fight with what looks like a Compound V-enhanced Butcher. Though if you're Butcher, it seems like it was a perfect time.

Yup, Kimiko still kicks righteous ass… and it looks like we have a new and very hairy "Laser Baby" running around.

And as the trailer ends with a symbolic (though we have a feeling it's actually some choice editing of an implied face-to-face that doesn't happen) stare-down between Butcher and Homelander, a third player enters the field. That's right… Soldier Boy has awakened!