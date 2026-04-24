Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Hyte

Hyte Reveals New Final Fantasy XIV Custom Computer Case

During Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026, Hyte revealed a brand-new custom computer case dedicated to the video game.

Article Summary Hyte unveiled a limited-edition Final Fantasy XIV Y70 PC case at Fan Festival 2026, created for dedicated FFXIV fans.

The Final Fantasy XIV case features panoramic glass art, Scions-themed styling, a back logo, and a serialized plate.

Priced at $300 and available for pre-order, the Hyte Final Fantasy XIV Y70 blends collectible appeal with premium design.

Hyte’s Final Fantasy XIV Y70 supports 4-slot GPUs, a PCIe 4.0 riser, dual 360mm radiators, and up to 10 fans.

During Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026, Hyte revealed a brand-new custom computer case dedicated to the video game. This thing has basically been designed to be the end-all, be-all case for the ultimate FFXIV fan, as it has been adorned with characters from the title and the official logo. This is also a limited-edition run as they're only making a handful of these, with each one going for $300. We have the finer details of what you can expect from the case below, as it's in their shop now.

Celebrate The MMORPG On Your Desk With Hyte's Final Fantasy XIV Y70 Computer Case

The Official Final Fantasy XIV Y70 case invites players to bring Eorzea to their gaming set-up, and it is now available for pre-order. This limited-edition chassis showcases the MMORPG's central cast in immaculate detail across its panoramic tempered-glass panels. With a uniquely numbered "Warrior of Light" serialized plate on its back and the game's logo proudly displayed on the case's back panel, the Y70 is perfect as both premium hardware and as a true collectible display piece that honors the game's legacy and devotion from its passionate community. The Scions of the Seventh Dawn have carried you through every calamity, every farewell, and every dawn that followed. Tributed to the bonds forged across a decade of adventures—this composition captures the weight of everything you've fought for.

Massive 4 Slot Vertical Graphics: Y70 grows GPU support to 4 slots with additional airflow space between the edge of the card and the glass. This means you can fit even the largest and most powerful of graphics cards into your build with ease. Additionally, the cold floor cooling down below can house up to a trio of 120mm or duo of 140mm fans up to 32mm thick to direct fresh airflow straight into the GPU.

Y70 grows GPU support to 4 slots with additional airflow space between the edge of the card and the glass. This means you can fit even the largest and most powerful of graphics cards into your build with ease. Additionally, the cold floor cooling down below can house up to a trio of 120mm or duo of 140mm fans up to 32mm thick to direct fresh airflow straight into the GPU. Included Luxury PCIE 4.0 Riser Cable: Included with the case is a luxury PCIE 4.0 x 16 riser with a color-matched canopy for uninterrupted visual flow that'll make for a painless GPU installation and build process. It also allows for a plethora of half-height PCIE cards to sit behind the throne of the vertical graphics.

Included with the case is a luxury PCIE 4.0 x 16 riser with a color-matched canopy for uninterrupted visual flow that'll make for a painless GPU installation and build process. It also allows for a plethora of half-height PCIE cards to sit behind the throne of the vertical graphics. Ginormous Cooling Capacity: A spacious interior makes room for up to a 360mm long & 125mm thick radiator on the side and adjustable top bracket that can house another 360mm radiator up to 68mm thick up above. Working together with the cold floor cooling at the bottom and spot for an additional fan at the rear of the case, Y70 has a total capacity of 10 fans in a fully populated chassis. With over 180mm of clearance to the side glass, air and water cooling enthusiasts alike will appreciate the flexibility afforded to them by the chassis to create the most robust cooling configurations possible.

A spacious interior makes room for up to a 360mm long & 125mm thick radiator on the side and adjustable top bracket that can house another 360mm radiator up to 68mm thick up above. Working together with the cold floor cooling at the bottom and spot for an additional fan at the rear of the case, Y70 has a total capacity of 10 fans in a fully populated chassis. With over 180mm of clearance to the side glass, air and water cooling enthusiasts alike will appreciate the flexibility afforded to them by the chassis to create the most robust cooling configurations possible. Unified Modern Aesthetic: With 4 unique colorways, Y70 puts your build front and center with a beautifully crafted 3-piece panoramic glass which serves as a window into the heart of your PC. The dual chamber interior layout keeps the front looking great while giving you plenty of space to manage cables in the back, especially with the help of our seamless L-shaped molded rubber grommet, meticulously placed cable routing channels & tie-down points, and reusable Velcro straps. All easily accessible with tool-less top and side panels alongside floating storage sleds that eject from the rear of the case for intuitive drive maintenance.

With 4 unique colorways, Y70 puts your build front and center with a beautifully crafted 3-piece panoramic glass which serves as a window into the heart of your PC. The dual chamber interior layout keeps the front looking great while giving you plenty of space to manage cables in the back, especially with the help of our seamless L-shaped molded rubber grommet, meticulously placed cable routing channels & tie-down points, and reusable Velcro straps. All easily accessible with tool-less top and side panels alongside floating storage sleds that eject from the rear of the case for intuitive drive maintenance. Spilt Milk Has Never Looked So Good (Milky Y70's Only): Soft and creamy colors soak Y70 in a sweet & delicious fresh style. Strawberry Milk, Blueberry Milk, and Taro Milk flavors have arrived! Milky canopies are included for uninterrupted visual flow.

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