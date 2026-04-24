Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Baldur's Gate 3, Clarkson Potter, Random House Worlds, ten speed press

Penguin Random House Reveals New Baldur's Gate 3 Publishing Program

Penguin Random House will release four different books for the Baldur's Gate 3 franchise over the course of 2026, with more coming next year

Article Summary Penguin Random House is launching a Baldur's Gate 3 publishing program with four books arriving across 2026.

Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion is a prequel novel by T. Kingfisher, with Neil Newbon narrating the audiobook.

The Baldur's Gate 3 lineup also includes a Necromancy of Thay notebook and an official coloring book.

A Feast for a Tenday: The Official Baldur's Gate Cookbook adds 65 recipes, with more BG3 books due in 2027.

Random House Worlds, Ten Speed Press, and Clarkson Potter have all come together to announce a series of books on the way, revolving around Baldur's Gate 3. Working with Wizards of the Coast with the Dungeons & Dragons IP, and Larian Studios' work on the popular RPG title, the company has planned four titles out over 2026, with more to come in 2027. We have the finer details on all of the books for you below as you'll start seeing them arrive across the Summer and Fall.

Baldur's Gate 3 Will Receive Four Books Across 2026

Random House Worlds will publish Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion by award-winning, New York Times bestselling fantasy author T. Kingfisher on September 29, 2026. This prequel novel follows the beloved character Astarion during his time in servitude to the vampire lord Cazador Szarr in the years leading up to the events of the video game. Subsequent to its completion, Stephen Rooney, one of the senior writers of Baldur's Gate 3, was consulted to ensure the novel's authenticity within the game's world and lore. The audiobook, published by Penguin Random House Audio, will be narrated by Neil Newbon, the acclaimed actor behind Astarion's voice and PCAP [performance capture] in the game.

Clarkson Potter will publish Baldur's Gate 3: The Necromancy of Thay on July 21, 2026, a blank, grid-paper notebook that is a faithful reproduction of the Necromancy of Thay, an important quest item found in the game, featuring an embossed skull on the cover, foil stamping, and illustrated "clasps" to protect the book's unholy content from prying eyes.

Ten Speed Press will publish The Official Baldur's Gate 3 Coloring Book on August 11, 2026, illustrated by Jaki King, featuring 40 gorgeous black-and-white line drawings of characters, creatures, and settings from Baldur's Gate 3. On November 3, 2026, Ten Speed Press will also publish A Feast for a Tenday: The Official Baldur's Gate Cookbook by Andrew Wheeler, featuring 65 recipes organized by course and camp location, with dishes for sharing marked as Romanceable. The book will also have original chapter-opener illustrations and 45 photographs.

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