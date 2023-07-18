Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who: New Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Key Art Posters Released

You can now add new Doctor Who key art posters for Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's companion, Ruby Sunday, to your collection.

If you're up-to-date on our coverage of the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who, then you already know the great news about Series 14 officially wrapping filming. Though there's still post-production work to be done, the filming wrap is an even bigger occasion than usual because it also marks the end of filming on the first series of adventures for Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). With that in mind – and following up on the release of posters for David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble (both returning for the 60th-anniversary event) – we have character profile key art for Gatwa & Gibson. Here's a look at what was released earlier today – and make sure to check back just in case we're not done with just the initial four.

And here's a look back at a chance we had to get to know Gatwa a little better via a BBC video released not long after his casting news was announced where our new Doctor gets us up-to-speed on the Time Lord. Following that, Gatwa becomes the interviewer for a chance to see Gatwa & Gibson in action together behind the scenes:

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris.

