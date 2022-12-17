Doctor Who Previews Looks for Gatwa's Doctor & Gibson's Ruby Sunday

Now, this isn't a bad way to spend a Saturday if you're a Doctor Who fan. Of course, we're talking about how showrunner Russell T. Davies & the BBC shared an official look at how Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday will look when Series 14 rolls around. And not only do we have two images, but we also have the duo showing off the looks in a video released with the images.

And here's a look at their new looks in motion via a mini-video released earlier today:

"Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, coming to your screens in 2023, EXCITEMENT IS HIGH. How lucky am I?!?" wrote Davies in his Instagram post. But wait… he's talking about the 60th Anniversary specials… right? Or is this a tease that we might see them together flying solo before 2024 rolls around?

Doctor Who: Checking In with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

So for a look at Gatwa and Gibson together & the early chemistry they already have together, check out the following featurette that was released when Gibson was first announced:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news first hit. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.