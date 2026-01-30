Posted in: BBC, Current News, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Random Speculation: HBO/HBO Max Likes Working with Bad Wolf

In a bit of Doctor Who speculation, HBO/HBO Max Programming head Casey Bloys had some nice things to say about Jane Tranter and Bad Wolf.

Here's what we know about the future of the BBC's Doctor Who. Showrunner Russell T. Davies is returning to write the 2026 Christmas Special. Disney+ will no longer be a co-producer moving forward. The BBC has publicly pledged that the long-running show will carry on. As you can see, that leaves a whole lot of questions still unanswered. Will Davies continue as showrunner or step aside for someone else? Could the BBC be looking for a new streaming partner? How could the new deal between the BBC and YouTube impact the franchise? Of course, it didn't take long for rumors and speculation to start running rampant. Combine a lack of answers with social media, and it's going to happen. One of those rumors was that Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max was interested in getting on board the series, taking on a co-producing role, and that one of the main sticking points was streaming rights to the modern-era episodes.

While there's nothing in play that would help prove that rumor to be a reality, it's interesting to note that Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, had some very nice things to say about Bad Wolf's Jane Tranter. For those who aren't aware, Bad Wolf partners with HBO/HBO Max on the hit series Industry, which is currently in its fourth season and has proven a huge success for everyone involved. It should also be noted that the production company founded by Tranter and Julie Gardner has been a co-producer on Doctor Who since 2023. It could be something… it could be nothing. Just something to keep in mind.

"I have to give credit to Jane Tranter, who we developed the show with, she's a producer at Bad Wolf," Bloye shared with Deadline Hollywood about working with Tranter to make Industry a reality. "We started out saying, let's try and produce a very modestly budgeted show. Bad Wolf has studios in Cardiff, Wales, and the idea was to find talent coming out of drama school, something we could shoot mostly in Cardiff. So it was very modestly budgeted, and continues to be, relative to other shows, very modestly budgeted and easy to say yes to, and that was all due to Bad Wolf and to Jane."

Bloys continued, "And I'll say, what's nice about the show is everybody involved, Mickey [Down] and Konrad [Kay], the actors, everybody's profile has grown exactly as you want to see with a show like this. It does prove again that TV makes stars. Seeing Myha'la and Marisa [Abela] and their profiles rise, and Mickey and Konrad, how they're running the show, has been really exciting to see. So it's really been a great success story for us, for our collaboration with Bad Wolf."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!