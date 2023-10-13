Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who Releases Theme for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor (VIDEO)

Here's a look/listen to the new theme for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor from BBC Radio 2's Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration.

If you haven't heard, BBC Radio 2 hosted Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration (which you can check out here) – an event, as you can probably tell from the title, celebrating the long-running BBC series and how it's embraced music over the years. And there's no better time than now for it, with Showrunner Russell T. Davies about to roll out the future of the BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who – including David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) returning for the three-episode 60th-anniversary event and Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) set for upcoming new series of adventures. And that's important because the event also premiered the show's new theme – courtesy of Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, performed by BBC National Orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall. But that wasn't all, because the theme music for Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor was also premiered – and now, you have a chance to check that out, too.

Here's a look at Gold, Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at yesterday's clip showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast.

