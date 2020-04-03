"Doctor Who" Rewatch: Steven Moffat Pens New Amy Pond Scene [VIDEO]

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has gone above and beyond again. For the global fan rewatch of his first episode as showrunner "The Eleventh Hour", he released a new bonus scene.

The ever-prescient Radio Times, which has pretty much become Doctor Who's Pravda, reported the new scene.

"The Raggedy Doctor" is a story from young Amelia Pond's diary. It takes place after she met the Doctor (Matt Smith) as a child, and he left her waiting for his return. For the next 10 years. But she doesn't know it would take that long yet. This is during those years between his taking off in the Tardis and returning when she's grown up. She's still in primary school. She talks about waiting, and telling her two best friends, Rory and Mels. She doesn't know yet that Mels is her future daughter Melody Pond, who would grow up to become River Song. It's a sweet, wistful story, full of yearning and melancholy, waiting for the Doctor to keep his promise and return. If there's one thing Moffat seems to understand, it's that you should never break a promise to a child.

"The Raggedy Doctor": A Melancholy Children's Story

This partially animated scene is not a quickly cobbled together vid. It's professionally produced by Emily Cook, writer for Doctor Who Magazine and mastermind of the fan rewatches. Big Finish also lent a hand in the production and audio recording. Caitlin Blackwood returns to voice young Amelia. Blackwood is in fact the younger cousin of Karen Gillen, who played the adult Amy Pond. The two share a family resemblance. Sarah Iles illustrated the short. Abigail Scarfe edited it and Joe Kraener composed the music. This is a high quality production, a huge step up in the bonus materials created for the rewatches.

This short shows once again that Moffat could have a hugely successful career as a children's author should he so choose. His empathy and care for what lies in the hearts of children is a defining trait in his stint on Doctor Who.

The re-watch of "The Eleventh Hour", the first episode of Series 5 of Doctor Who has been and gone, but you can still catch up. Just watch the episode and follow the hashtag #Fishcustard on Twitter to follow all the live tweets. And watch this bonus side story.