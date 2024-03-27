Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who: RTD Discusses Disney Deal Helping Show Outlive BBC

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies had a very sound, practical reason as to why a production deal with Disney is so important.

With showrunner Russell T. Davies (RTD) and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first series of new Doctor Who adventures set to hit BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens this May, it sure does look like folks have been feeling pretty chatty lately. Previously, we looked at what ex-showrunner & returning writer Steven Moffat had to share about the show's responsibility to reflect society during an event with the University of Glasgow's Screenwriting Society. For this go-around, RTD checked in with Sara Barron (Live at the Apollo; Would I Lie to You?) and Geoff Lloyd (Reasons to Be Cheerful; Absolute Radio, BBC Radio 5 Live) for their television podcast They Like to Watch (full episode below). While he covered a number of topics over the course of their conversation, RTD offered some insights into the importance of the deal with Disney in terms of ensuring that the long-running series remains "long-running."

"You've got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form," RTD shared, touching upon the many internal & external issues that have impacted the broadcaster over the past few years and echoing the sentiment of many that the BBC as many have grown to know it might be fading away. "Is 'Doctor Who' going to die then? No! You've got to prepare for that kind of stuff," RTD added, getting to the heart of why a co-production deal with "The Mouse" (or any viable co-production deal) is vital for the show – it doesn't rest its future solely on the broadcaster.

And let's not forget how the Disney deal has boosted production budgets – as evidenced in the official Season 1 trailer that was released earlier this month. "If Disney collapsed tomorrow and we had to go back to making 'Doctor Who' on a normal BBC budget, you know what? We'd all rally round and make it, and suddenly the stories would become claustrophobic ghost stories," RTD explained. But that doesn't mean the show shouldn't get a shot at a real "Whoniverse" like Marvel and others have. "A lot of people would like that very much, so I'm not saying you have to have this happen. But while it's happening elsewhere, I think it's unfair that it doesn't happen to 'Doctor Who.'"

Something else that RTD shared that might surprise folks – he doesn't have a contract with the BBC. "It's kind of a rolling contract. It's very free. Look, if I had enough tomorrow, I could walk out. Well, I wouldn't walk out because I wouldn't let people down. But nothing could trap me … I would never be in a situation where I had to write things," he explained. "I'm talking as though that's about to happen. That's not about to happen. I love it. But … oh my God, I'd never be stuck sitting somewhere going: I must do five years here. Never. I'm too old for that now."

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final).

