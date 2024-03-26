Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, steven moffat

Doctor Who Writer Moffat: Not The Show's Job to "Reflect Society"

Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat shared he doesn't believe it's the show's job "to reflect people's culture back at them; it really isn't."

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that ex-showrunner Steven Moffat would be penning an episode of showrunner Russell T. Davies (RTD) and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first series of Doctor Who adventures – directed by Julie-Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, Orange Is The New Black, Scandal). Now, we're getting some insights from Moffat on how he's approaching his return to the long-running series. During an event with the University of Glasgow's Screenwriting Society, Moffat was asked about writing for the show during a societal time that's very different from when he was the showrunner – especially in terms of themes and representation.

"I don't know. I think you're slightly foolish to think it's your job to reflect society. I don't think it really is. I know people always say it is, but why?" Moffat responded, noting that Doctor Who hasn't changed that much over the course of its 60-year run. "Do you want your television just to broadcast agreement at your face? 'Yes, you're right about everything, here's your world.' I don't think you ever… you just try to tell exciting stories," Moffat added.

"'Doctor Who' is very much 'Doctor Who,' and I can assure you, having read quite a few of the new ones, that it's still that show. Tiny little details change, but basically, he runs out the TARDIS and says, 'There's something terribly wrong here,' and sorts it out for a while, right? Then blows everything up at the last minute," Moffat explained – before noting that his perspective isn't the only one in the writers' room. "I'm aware I'm the old geezer coming along to do 'Doctor Who,' but that's alright, there's nothing wrong with that. There's also young people writing on this show," he added. "I don't think you're ever really that engaged by that; tell a story. It's not your job to reflect people's culture back at them; it really isn't."

"WELL. I turn my back for 5 minutes. I've had a quick look, and there's a thing that does things, and a perfectly ordinary word turned into something TERRIFYING, and it's all in outer space, and there's a woman, and OH MY GOD," RTD shared in an Instagram post addressing the news of Moffat's return. "It is, of course, brilliant. Beyond brilliant, it's an absolutely mesmerising episode! I'm lucky and proud and honoured to be working with Steven Moffat, the great man. And to have this directed by the genius of [Julie-Anne Robinson] …oh, we're all lucky! Steven was the second phone call I made after getting the old job back. The first was Chris Chibnall, but he sent love and kisses and RAN! Off to write his new novel! So stand back, get ready, and travel with the Doctor and Ruby to the most dangerous world you can imagine and… Antelope. Moment. Drums. ♥️♥️➕🀄️🇨🇦♉️📐🧿🧨"

"Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am, in fact, writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading, but finally, Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier. Sorry, I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute, I forgot what it was," Moffat shared when the news first broke.

Robinson added, "It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney+. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits. I've always admired Russell T Davies, and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson. Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: 'Hitchcock.' I can't wait to see what everyone thinks. I'm grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney+. It was an incredible experience."

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final).

