Doctor Who "Sea Devils" Writer on Exploring Doctor/Yaz Relationship

With current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall set to depart BBC's Doctor Who by the end of the year, there is a ton of attention being focused on the final two specials left in their run. On April 17, the first of those final two will hit screens when The Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) confront the "Legend of the Sea Devils." Following up on the release of the official trailer yesterday, playwright & special co-writer Ella Road addressed one of the themes that fans will be paying particularly close attention to during their interview with Doctor Who Magazine. So will fans witness a further evolution of the Doctor and Yaz's relationship as a follow-up to what they were treated to in the previous special "Eve of the Daleks"? For all of the "Thasmin" fans out there, things are sounding promising. "It's not a huge part of the episode, but I think it's good to be able to include these real relationship questions that people can relate to, outside the whole sci-fi aspect of the show. The question of whether or not to enjoy a relationship for what it is now, versus worrying about the future – that's a very universal thing," Road explained. "It also felt really special to be able to write a queer relationship in the series. As a queer person myself, it felt like I'd been handed the opportunity to explore something in a way that was quite subtle, actually, and quite delicate."

Written by Chibnall and Road directed by Haolu Wang., and starring Arthur Lee stars as Ji-Hun & Marlowe Chan-Reeves stars as Ying Ki, here's a look at the official trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils":

"Legend of the Sea Devils": In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor's oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

And as for those rumors of Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) taking over as The Doctor after Whittaker (as the UK's Mirror and The Guardian reported), the actor himself took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making some writers look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet