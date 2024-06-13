Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview: The Doctor and Ruby Want Answers

The Doctor and Ruby look to get to the bottom of the Susan Twist mystery in this clip from Doctor Who S01E07: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday."

Earlier today, Showrunner Russell T. Davies offered some "homework" for viewers to check out heading into his and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Season 1 finale. Now, we're getting a sneak preview for the first chapter in the two-episode wrap-up, "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" (directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies). In the season's penultimate episode, the Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleashes the greatest evil of all.

In the following clip, The Doctor, Ruby, and UNIT begin going over actress Susan Twist's mysterious presence throughout the season. They want answers – could Twist's Susan Triad hold the answers?

And here's a look back at the image gallery and previews that were previously released for this weekend's chapter:

Along with Gatwa, Gibson, and Twist, the episode will also feature Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Bailey Sinclair (Fela Lufadeju), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Colonel Chidozie (Tachia Newall), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), and Nicholas Briggs as the Voice of the Vlinx.

Here are those two recent looks at what's to come with this weekend's episode – all leading up to the big season finale, "Empire of Death" (directed by Donoughue and written by Davies). First up, the social media teaser that was released shortly after the main episode trailer contains some interesting new looks. Following that, Davies previews what's to come next weekend during the latest edition of The Official 'Doctor Who' Podcast – beginning at around the 29:55 mark. Describing the two-episode as a "monumental climax" to the season, Davies teases resisting a conversation during "The Giggle" when "Triad" was mentioned in passing – it's clear that was a seed that's about to bear some deadly fruit.

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!