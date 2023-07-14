Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, blu-ray, colin baker, doctor who, janet fielding, Mark Strickson, peter davison, Sarah Sutton

Doctor Who Season 20 Episode Short Sees Janet Fielding's Tegan Return

Janet Fielding returns in the special short episode, "Tegan's Surprise Reunion," to help promote the Doctor Who Season 20 Blu-Ray boxset.

Janet Fielding has always been a popular companion on Doctor Who during the Fifth Doctor's era. Tegan Jovanka, the Australian former air stewardess who was at first a reluctant traveler on the TARDIS who always called out the Doctor (Peter Davison) on his BS, often said out loud what many viewers were thinking. Fielding has said she wanted to play Tegan as "Lucy van Pelt in outer space," but the scripts at the time never let her go that far, which is a shame. Today's scripts totally would go where she wanted them to then. She returned to the show properly in "The Power of the Doctor" and now stars in her own special short episode to promote the Blu-Ray boxset of Doctor Who Season 20 of the classic show.

In "Tegan's Surprise Reunion," written and directed by Peter McTighe, who previously wrote "KERBLAM!", Tegan is lured to a meeting that turns out to be a trick by an old enemy. Then the short becomes an extended trailer for the most extras-filled Blu-Ray box set to date, with other cast members from the classic Doctor Who family showing up for all kinds of fun shenanigans.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 20Box Set

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 20 includes the following stories from 1983: "Arc of Infinity", "Snakedance", "Mawdryn Undead", "Terminus", "Enlightenment", "The King's Demons" and "The Five Doctors".

All episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources, including original film elements for The Five Doctors – these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media.

The Collection: Season 20 Blu-ray box set also includes extensive Special Features, including:

The Five Doctors – 40th Anniversary Edition: A brand new version of the 90-minute anniversary special, with updated special effects, Dolby Atmos & surround sound, plus an exclusive new commentary with Peter Davison, Janet Fielding, and Mark Strickson

Updated 2023 Special Effects: Exclusive to Blu-ray, on Snakedance and Enlightenment

Behind the Sofa: Seven new episodes with Peter Davison, Colin Baker (The Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (The Doctor), Sarah Sutton, Janet Fielding, Mark Strickson, Katy Maning (Jo) and Sophie Aldred (Ace)

Blu-ray Trailer: A brand new episode of classic Doctor Who

In Conversation: Interviewer Matthew Sweet chats to Janet Fielding and Sarah Sutton

Let's Go Dutch!: The TARDIS crew travel to Amsterdam to revisit locations and reminisce about Season 20 and their time on the programme

Look Who's Driving: Join Peter Davison, Janet Fielding and Sarah Sutton on an hilarious European Road Trip

When Janet Met Martin: Janet Fielding chats to Martin Clunes, 40 years on from his appearance in Snakedance

Making The King's Demons: The regular cast return to the castle location and reminisce

Making the Season 20 Trailer: A look behind the scenes

Longleat Celebration Footage: A previously-unreleased look at the iconic 1983 convention, plus panels featuring Peter Davison, Tom Baker, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee and many more

Studio Footage: Hours of material going behind-the-scenes on production of Arc Of Infinity, Snakedance and The Five Doctors

Location Film Rushes: From The Five Doctors

Rare Convention Footage: Including Australian interviews with Peter Davison and Janet Fielding shot during production of this season

Once Upon a Time Lord: A rare US documentary from the 1980s

New 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes: On Snakedance and The Five Doctors. Plus Dolby Atmos mixes on The Five Doctors

HD PHOTO GALLERIES: Including many previously unseen images

ARCHIVE TREATS Hours of rare and previously unreleased material from the BBC Archives

INFO TEXT Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode

PDF ARCHIVE Including scripts, exclusive unseen BBC production files, the Radio Times 20th Anniversary Special and other rarities

And loads more!

This nine-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD, including Documentaries, Featurettes, Audio Commentaries, The Five Doctors Special Edition, and more.

