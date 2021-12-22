Doctor Who Series 14 in November 2023; Eps Written; No New Doctor Yet

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) returning on New Year's Day to take on both a terrifying time loop and the "Eve of the Daleks" for the first of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials. After that, a new Doctor and new showrunner Russell T. Davies will begin their runs, which has had fans stoking their dumpster fires of random speculation (and betting) on what's coming next. Thankfully, Davies was in a sharing mood when he spoke with The Guardian in honor of Davies' It's A Sin! topping their list of best 2021 television series.

When asked about his future projects- and in particular, his return to Doctor Who after an 11-year hiatus- Davies gave a pretty definitive response: "Because I love it. It's the first thing I watched on television." To prove his point, he pointed to a cabinet filled with magazines. "In there is every single edition of 'Doctor Who Magazine'." From there, Davies dropped some interesting intel, like that he's "already written some of the episodes" and that the first is set for "November 2023" to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. And while there's always a chance he's throwing us a bit here, Davies makes it officially clear that there is no new Doctor- at least not yet. "We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We're just starting auditions," he explained.

Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for its New Year's Day adventure. Following that, fans should expect the second special in Spring/Summer 2022 (while the date is still not known as of this writing if we had to guess we would say May or June), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations. But for now, our focus shifts back to the start of 2022- and with that in mind, here's a look at the first official trailer and special overview for "Eve of the Daleks":

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.

