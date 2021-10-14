Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies attended the Attitude Inspiration Awards to accept a gong for his acclaimed drama It's a Sin and made a funny, angry, impassioned speech asserting the unity of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially the need to continue to acknowledge and support the trans community. His speech is worth listening to, but if you're not interested in politics, you can get to the very end to hear Davies declare who the new Doctor is. We'll give you a minute to let that process…

Serious! He said it out loud! He could not be clearer!

"The new Doctor Who is Elaine Paige. Thank you."

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

HA.

Bet the bookies didn't see that one coming. We did say a new Doctor was always going to be an unexpected choice.

Every Gen Z kid probably just went "WHO?!"

Let us put you out of your misery.

Elaine Paige, OBE (Order of the British Empire) is an award-winning star of musical theatre who has appeared in many musicals in London's West End since 1968. She is best known for starring in musicals such as the original West End productions of Hair, Grease, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Chess, and Sunset Boulevard. There isn't a major West End musical in the 1970s to the 1990s that she wasn't associated with. She retired from the stage in 2014 but has had her own BBC radio show and played various roles on British television. She has also done a lot of charity work throughout her 50-year career. Naturally, she's a gay icon.

This is expert trolling from Russell T. Davies. If anyone understands the impact of words and a throwaway line to a media desperate for clickbait-y news, it's Davies. He has proven time and again that he has his finger on the pulse of what people pay attention to on TV and in pop culture. Why are we reporting this? For the clickbait, of course! And also to see the masterly way Davies continues to play the media and social media to draw attention to LGBTQIA+ issues and Doctor Who.

Meanwhile, enjoy a video of Elaine May and Barbara Dickson singing "I Know Him So Well" from the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Chess. Now you know who Elaine Paige is. Don't say you never learn anything from us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2SDInk6voA