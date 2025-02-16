Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Superman, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, The Beauty, Reacher, Doctor Who, Cobra Kai, Night Court, Yellowjackets, Ransom Canyon, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Superman, FX's The Beauty, Prime Video's Reacher, TBS's AEW Collision, Big Finish/Doctor Who, Netflix's Cobra Kai, NBC's Night Court, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, David Tennant, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, The Beauty, Reacher, Big Finish/Doctor Who, Cobra Kai, Night Court, Yellowjackets, SNL, Ransom Canyon, David Tennant, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 16, 2025:

Superman: James Gunn, David Corenswet Break The Bad News to Shaq

The Beauty: Isabella Rossellini Reportedly Joins FX Series Adapt

Reacher Season 3 Teaser: Ritchson's Jack Is More The Wandering Type

AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia Preview: Tony Khan Down Under

Doctor Who: New Adventures for Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, Piper's Rose

Cobra Kai Showrunners on Series Returns, Spinoffs, "Obliterated," More

Night Court Season 3 Ep. 10: "Pension Tension" Preview: Roz Returns

Yellowjackets: New Season 3 Trailer; Bonus Episode Mystery Deepens

SNL 50: Samberg, Lady Gaga "D**k in a Box" Leads Lonely Island Medley

Ransom Canyon: Netflix Goes Full Taylor Sheridan In First Teaser

How Doctor Who and David Tennant Continue Giving Each Other a Boost

SNL50, Buffy/Dexter, Euphoria, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!