Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Superman, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, The Beauty, Reacher, Doctor Who, Cobra Kai, Night Court, Yellowjackets, Ransom Canyon, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Superman, FX's The Beauty, Prime Video's Reacher, TBS's AEW Collision, Big Finish/Doctor Who, Netflix's Cobra Kai, NBC's Night Court, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, David Tennant, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, The Beauty, Reacher, Big Finish/Doctor Who, Cobra Kai, Night Court, Yellowjackets, SNL, Ransom Canyon, David Tennant, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 16, 2025:
Superman: James Gunn, David Corenswet Break The Bad News to Shaq
The Beauty: Isabella Rossellini Reportedly Joins FX Series Adapt
Reacher Season 3 Teaser: Ritchson's Jack Is More The Wandering Type
AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia Preview: Tony Khan Down Under
Doctor Who: New Adventures for Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, Piper's Rose
Cobra Kai Showrunners on Series Returns, Spinoffs, "Obliterated," More
Night Court Season 3 Ep. 10: "Pension Tension" Preview: Roz Returns
Yellowjackets: New Season 3 Trailer; Bonus Episode Mystery Deepens
SNL 50: Samberg, Lady Gaga "D**k in a Box" Leads Lonely Island Medley
Ransom Canyon: Netflix Goes Full Taylor Sheridan In First Teaser
How Doctor Who and David Tennant Continue Giving Each Other a Boost
SNL50, Buffy/Dexter, Euphoria, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!