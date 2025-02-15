Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL50, Buffy/Dexter, Euphoria, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL50, Dexter/Buffy, Doctor Who, Cobra Kai, The Rookie, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale, Bridgerton, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL50, Titmouse's Nights, Dexter/Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, CBS's Fire Country, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's Reacher, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Max's The Pitt, ABC's The Rookie, HBO's Euphoria, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, Netflix's Bridgerton, Hulu's The Testaments, Netflix's Devil May Cry, Channel 4's Mitchell and Webb, Channel 4's Tip Toe, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 15, 2025:

SNL50 Concert: Post Malone, Nirvana Team on "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

SNL50 Concert: Eddie Vedder Honors Gilda Radner, Norm Macdonald & More

SNL 50th Anniversary: Julia Sweeney Revisits "Pat" Controversy

Nights: Titmouse Adapting Kennedy & Formisano's Image Comics Series

Dexter: Original Sin Showrunner on Gellar Return, "Buffy" Factor

Fire Country Season 3 E11 "Fare Thee Well" Preview: Renaissance Foul

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 7 Preview: It's "Snatch Game" Time!

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert: How to Watch, Who's Performing & More

Doctor Who: Susan Twist Set for Season 2; "What? What????": RTD

Reacher Season 3 Teaser, Images: Jack Has Some Big Problems Ahead

Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio on Series Changing "Karate Kid 3;" Finale

The Pitt: Noah Wyle-Starring Medical Drama Gets Season 2 Green Light

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 6 Review: A Very Salty Sea Ball

The Rookie: Chenford, Wopez & Bailan Offer Valentine's Day Good Wishes

Euphoria Season 3: HBO Releases Who's Returning, Who's Joining & More

The Handmaid's Tale S06: D'Arcy Carden Set as Final Season Guest Star

SNL 50th Anniversary: McCartney, Cyrus, Carpenter & More Performing

Arrow, Suits LA Star Stephen Amell Looks Back on SAG-AFTRA Controversy

Bridgerton "Season of Love" Fan Event Includes Season 4 Sneak Peek

Owen Hart Foundation Wishes Janel Grant Luck in Vince McMahon Lawsuit

The Testaments: Chase Infiniti Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Sequel Series

Cobra Kai: Elisabeth Shue on Concerns She Had Before Ali's Return

Devil May Cry: Let Dante Slay a Demon For You This Valentine's Day

Mitchell and Webb Set to Bring New Sketch Comedy Show to Channel 4

Tip Toe: Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies, Channel 4 Set for New Drama

