Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Samberg, Lady Gaga "D**k in a Box" Leads Lonely Island Medley

SNL 50: Andy Samberg, Lady Gaga, Eddie Vedder, Bad Bunny, Chris Parnell, T-Pain, and others offered a medley of "Dick in a Box" and more.

NBC's Saturday Night Live did a damn fine job kicking off its 50th anniversary weekend, with SNL50: The Homecoming Concert setting a pretty high bar for Sunday night's primetime celebration to clear. Eddie Vedder honoring some famous SNL faces who've passed over the years, and the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear) teaming with Post Malone for a performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" were just two of the dozens of highlights – and here's another. What started out as a potential duet between Andy Samberg and Lady Gaga on "Shallow" (from Lady Gaga's film, A Star Is Born), before some "tough love" from Lady Gaga convinces Samberg to try something more in his "vocal range."

"There is one song, but Justin [Timberlake's] not here to do his parts," Samberg realized before Lady Gaga made it clear that they don't need Timberlake: "Andy, don't be a b**ch. I'll do it with you." From there, the duo launched into The Lonely Island's "Dick in a Box," and that would lead to appearances from Vedder, Bad Bunny, Chris Parnell, T-Pain, Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone, and more for a medley that included "Motherlover," "Lazy Sunday," "I'm On a Boat," "Jack Sparrow," "Jizz in My Pants," and more.

SNL 50 Anniversary Event Details/Overview

The four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez's Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music are currently streaming on Peacock – here's how the rest of the weekend is looking:

Saturday, Feb. 15th: A reairing of Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music is set at 8 pm ET, ahead of the rebroadcast of the first-ever SNL (then called simply Saturday Night) at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT: SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream has Leslie Jones, Willie Geist, and Matt Rogers set to work the red carpet event – with Amelia Dimoldenberg set as the star correspondent, set to air across all SNL social and digital platforms – including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the 50th anniversary of SNL with legendary stars, live musical performances, and iconic sketches during an unmissable three-hour primetime event. The broadcast will feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson.

In addition, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots are the musical artists set to perform.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!