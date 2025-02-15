Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon: Netflix Goes Full Taylor Sheridan In First Teaser

Netflix released a teaser for the new Texas-based romance/drama series Ransom Canyon, which will premiere on April 17th with ten episodes.

Ransom Canyon is a new series hitting Netflix on April 17th. Starring in their attempt at their version of a Taylor Sheridan show are Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, Andrew Liner, Jaren Robledo, Casey W. Johnson, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Kate Burton, Niko Guardado, Philip Winchester, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Kenneth Miller. The show was created, written, and executive-produced by April Blair. This does have more of a romance angle to it than a Sheridan show, but it is hard to argue that that is not the vibe Netflix is going with from a marketing standpoint.

Ransom Canyon Overview (This Is Going To Be Huge)

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and surely that includes family drama. Soon, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the Lone Star State's countryside with the forthcoming series Ransom Canyon, out April 17. Created, written, and executive produced by April Blair (Wednesday, All American), Ransom Canyon is a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.

"At its core, Ransom Canyon isn't just a town. It's an idea. It's the painful longing for your first love. It's the burning desire to protect your family. It's cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home… Ransom has it all," Blair tells Tudum. "I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there."

Man, I don't think I have seen Minka Kelly in anything since Friday Night Lights. I think I am on board for this, as, more often than not, Netflix shows are at least entertaining. I expect that this will hopefully at least treat women better than Sheridan's popular show Landman did late last year.

Ransom Canyon will debut all ten episodes on April 17 on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!