Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: paramount plus, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: New Season 3 Trailer; Bonus Episode Mystery Deepens

Here's a new trailer for Showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3 - and what's the deal with that "bonus episode"?

Based on what we've been seeing on social media, it looks like the first two episodes of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3 gave fans more than enough to dig through until the next episode drops. But there's one question that remains unanswered that doesn't have to do with the on-screen action. Whatever happened with that bonus episode that was supposed to air between the second and third seasons? In June 2023, Lyle announced that fans would have something to look forward to before the third season arrived – a bonus episode. "Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys, and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight," Lyle tweeted in response to a fan asking when they would be learning more about what's ahead with the series. As to when that treat would hit screens, Lyle added, "Closer to S3. I'm not being coy, there's a strike [WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes] and things are complicated!"

That brings us to today – a day after the third season premiered with two episodes… but without a bonus episode as a prelude to it. So, what's the status? Is it happening? Is it not happening? That was a question that Lyle was asked during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter – with the series co-creator offering a response that we're not sure how to interpret. When asked how the bonus episode could work in the context of dropping it into the show's evolving storylines, Lyle offered, "I think at this point what we can say is that we're really excited for everyone to watch season three and we're really focused on that as our main priority right now. We're hopeful that we have a lot more story to tell in a lot of different ways." Hmmm… maybe a backstory episode that has some flexibility to it in terms of it being being relevant to what's going down at the time it gets released? This just got even more interesting…

Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Closer to S3. I'm not being coy, there's a strike and things are complicated! — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the new season trailer that was released earlier today, which makes it clear that the past is going to be coming back to haunt a lot of folks in some very deadly ways:

The Wilderness invites you to take a closer look at this season 🕯 Stream a new episode of #Yellowjackets every Friday, only on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME Plan. pic.twitter.com/1kSdXDR549 — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) February 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Yellowjackets Season 3: A Look Ahead… A Look Back

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during an interview about the third season. Now, here's a look at official recaps of the first two seasons of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!