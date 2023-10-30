Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, iplayer, preview

Doctor Who: Tales of the TARDIS Series Reunites Doctors, Companions

The Doctor Who Universe is now known as "The Whoniverse" - and Russell T. Davies revealed the new series Tales of the TARDIS to celebrate.

Between the David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring three-episode 60th anniversary event and the show's (almost) entire on-screen history heading to BBC's iPlayer on November 1st, it's only fitting that Showrunner Russell T. Davies and the fans get to finally realize their dream of a "WHO-niverse." Because when all of that content hits iPlayer in about 48 hours, it will do so under the banner of "The Whoniverse" – covering episodes, spinoffs, and every other piece of content related to the long-running show. "The word 'Whoniverse' was invented by fans, so it's time to give it official status. And 'Tales of the TARDIS' is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor's 60th birthday!" Davies shared in a statement. And, yes – you read that correctly. On November 1st, the six-part Tales of the TARDIS will reunite beloved classic duos from the show as they board a very special TARDIS on a nostalgic in-character voyage through space and time.

Reprising their roles as the Doctor and companions for the new project are Maureen O'Brien & Peter Purves, Frazer Hines & Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning & Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison & Janet Fielding, Colin Baker & Nicola Bryant, and Sylvester McCoy & Sophie Aldred. With new scenes penned by Davies & previous show writers Phil Ford and Pete McTighe, Tales of the TARDIS blends new scenes with classic episodes to spotlight a number of beloved characters as they reflect on their adventures and discover something new – leaving viewers with a new insight into the story of each timeless pair. The BBC iPlayer series is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Productions for BBC iPlayer. Davies, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Phil Collinson, and Joel Collins executive produce, with Scott Handcock producing and Joshua M. G. Thomas directing.

