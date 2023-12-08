Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, catherine tate, dave tennant, doctor who

Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Clip: The Toymaker's Looking for a Rematch

David Tennant's Doctor & Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker face off in this clip from the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, "The Giggle."

Article Summary David Tennant returns as the Doctor in "The Giggle", facing Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker.

The 60th-anniversary special preview for Doctor Who, includes a sneak preview clip.

Cast reunions feature Catherine Tate, Bernard Cribbins, and newcomers.

Expect Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the celebratory episodes.

With only a little more than a day to go until the third & final chapter of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble)-starring Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special event hits BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens, the fine folks over BBC One's Morning Live were kind enough to pass along a special sneak preview of the Chanya Button-directed, Davies-penned "The Giggle." But this one doesn't need a lot of lead-in – because it's the moment when the Doctor realizes that his past has caught up with him in a very deadly way in the form of Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker (along with colorized looks at "The Celestial Toymaker").

Here's a look at the face-to-face between the Doctor & Donna and the Toymaker (beginning at the 2-minute mark), followed by what else we know about "The Giggle" and a look back at how we were first introduced to the anniversary specials:

📺 Presenter @OJBorg, in his elf outfit, runs us through this season's festive TV – including family favourite Famous Five, @bbcdoctorwho, @MrsBrownsBoys and a delight for nature fans with Wild Scandinavia. We exclusively unveil the 100th cover of the Christmas @RadioTimes! pic.twitter.com/L5KLOfMrcH — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) December 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the sneak preview for "The Giggle" that was released on Thursday – followed by a look at what else we know about the third & final anniversary episode, set to hit screens this Saturday, December 9th:

Joining Tennant & Tate for the three-episode 60th-anniversary Doctor Who special event are Neil Patrick Harris in the big bad role as the Toymaker and Yasmin Finney as Rose – the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins), with Jacqueline King returning as Sylvia Noble. In addition, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott posthumously. Fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. And let's not forget that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as UNIT head Kate (Lethbridge-) Stewart. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the three-episode special event – with "The Star Beast" and "Wild Blue Yonder" currently streaming and "The Giggle" being unleashed on December 9th – followed by a look at the trailer released by Disney+:

With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Here's a look back to when that all became official:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!