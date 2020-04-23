Doctor Who Writer Joy Wilkinson Pens New Graham-Focused Short Story

Between episode rewatches with live-tweets and new material being released from the creative forces behind some of the most popular episodes of the show's return run, the Doctor Who franchise is as active as ever. In fact, it feels more active than it did when the show was in-series (and that's saying a lot). This week is another perfect example, with "The Witchfinders" writer Joy Wilkinson posting a brand new, Graham-focused short story. In "The Simple Things," Graham looks to tick off the kind of box on his "bucket list" that only the Doctor and the TARDIS could help make happen. To feed the rest of your Doctor Who needs, you can check out an excerpt below and the full story on the BBC's official site (by clicking here).

Graham wasn't keen on bucket lists. He didn't want to be ticking things off as if there'd come a point where he'd had his fill, and he knew that when the darkness loomed, he found as much solace in the small things – watching the garden birds, dusting Grace's frog ornaments, hiding the TV remote from Ryan – as he would in bungee jumping off the mountains of Mars. But when the Doctor offered him the chance to go wherever and whenever he wanted, he knew exactly what to ask for. A small thing, and yet the biggest – a simple kickabout with the first West Ham team to win the cup. He'd dreamed about it for years. A quick trip back to the glory days of 1964 to tackle Bobby Moore on the training ground. Graham was fully prepared to fall flat on his face in the mud. It would be an honour and a privilege. But this… this was just bloody typical!

On Thursday, ten actors who've held the mantle of "Doctor" will join together for BBC One's Big Night In charity telethon. Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Jo Martin, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, and David Tennant are coming together for the first time to offer a message of thanks to health care workers on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Friday sees the next live-tweet rewatch, this time looking at two-parter "Human Nature" and "Family of Blood". Writer Paul Cornell, director Charles Palmer, and actor Lucy Cartwright will be live-tweeting during the rewatch.