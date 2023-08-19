Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, david tennant, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, yasmin finney

Doctor Who: Yasmin Finney's Rose Also Set for Series 14 & 15?

If we're reading Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies correctly, we can expect Yasmin Finney's Rose for Series 14 - and for Series 15?

If you're a fan, then you know just how big things are about to get for the BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who. In November, we get a chance to celebrate the show's 60 years with a three-episode anniversary event that sees the return of David Tennant (as the Fourteenth Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) – as well as our Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa. From there, Davies & Gatwa will be joined by Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) to begin a new run of adventures that kick off with a Christmas Special and then moves onto Series 14 in 2024. But based on what RTD had to share in Doctor Who Magazine #594, it looks like Gatwa won't be the only familiar face to make the move from the 60th-anniversary to the next chapter in the Doctor's adventures. Could we be seeing more of Yasmin Finney's Rose in Series 14? Sure sounds like it…

In his DWM column, RTD shares what it was like on the final day of filming for Series 14. "And there's Ncuti [Gatwa] and Millie [Gibson], acting their hearts out. It's not the last scene of the episode – I don't think I've ever shot a last scene last or a first scene first. This one's a middle bit of the finale. But exciting! Everything is at stake! Enemies are being fought! Fight, Doctor, Ruby, fight!" RTD shared. From there, he explains "It's been a week of goodbyes" leading up until the final day of filming. And that's when RTD dropped in this gem: "Yasmin Finney wrapped a few days ago, big hugs, see you soon." That sounds like we'll be getting more Rose – and could "see you soon" be a hint at Series 15?

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast.

