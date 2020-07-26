Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre on Raw Downgraded to Non-Title Match

Last Monday on WWE Raw, Dolph Ziggler coaxed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre into a rematch for the WWE Championship despite losing in a match at Extreme Rules where Ziggler was allowed to choose the stipulation, choosing a stipulation where Ziggler could not be disqualified, but McIntyre was subject to the normal rules of a match. The excitement was high for the first match because everyone totally believed that Ziggler could win the title, since this was clearly not a filler match to get McIntyre through to SummerSlam feud with a more believable opponent. So obviously, when WWE made the rematch for this Monday's edition of Raw, it was pretty much guaranteed to pop a massive rating.

However, it looks like WWE has decided this rematch between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre would, in fact, simply be too exciting with the title on the line. After all, if too many people turn into Raw to find out if Ziggler can win the big one, it could totally upset the television landscape, with Raw probably scoring a 100 in the 18-49 demographic, causing every other show on television to be canceled. That would be bad news and probably bad publicity for WWE, so the company has wisely pulled back and downgraded it to a non-title match.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre agreed to face Dolph Ziggler in a non-title rematch, but this time, he gets to choose the stipulation. The Showoff thought he had the upper hand on McIntyre at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules when he chose to challenge for the WWE Title in a match where Extreme Rules applied only to Ziggler. Despite Ziggler's clear advantage, McIntyre overcame the odds and retained his title. When McIntyre attempted to turn his attention toward SummerSlam and finding a worthy opponent, Ziggler crashed the scene and demanded another match. McIntyre initially refused, but when Ziggler offered him the chance to pick the stipulation, the WWE Champion accepted. McIntyre declared that he's going to make Ziggler sweat, much in the same way The Showoff did ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, and reveal the stipulation only just before the bell rings. What stipulation will McIntyre choose? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Phew! Of course, the match will still draw a ton of viewers, but maybe it being a regular non-title match will help even things out a little bit. Plus, that means that if Ziggler wins, he could challenge McIntyre a third time in a match with the title on the line at SummerSlam. And who wouldn't want to see that? The only problem is that, even though WWE is likely going to hold SummerSlam without a crowd this year, fans would probably line up outside the Performance Center demanding to be let in to watch, which could set back coronavirus safety in the state of Florida, which has worked so hard to get the virus under control.