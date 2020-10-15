Drag Race Season 12 Halloween Special Ready to "Bring Back My Ghouls"

Boo, bitches! In a first for the Drag Race franchise, the queens from season 12 return to our screens, this time delivering tricks, treats, and of course, lip sync performances to die for. All 12 of the queens from the competition are back, including winner Jaida Essence Hall. The cleverly named Bring Back My Ghouls special will feature Dahlia Sin, Rock M. Sakura, Nicky Doll, Aiden Zhane, Brita, Jan, Widow Von'Du, Heidi N. Closet, Jackie Cox, Gigi Goode, and of course, costume queen extraordinaire, Crystal Methyd.

The special that's set to be streamed on World of Wonder's Youtube channel and WOW Presents Plus will consist of lip-sync performances from the queens, a cameo by RuPaul, and a special "Time to Vote" segment, in conjunction with Vote Save America. But that's not all – WOW has a few more tricks up their sleeves. Is it looking in the mirror and saying "Miss Vanjie" three times to summon the queen herself? I can only hope, but we'll have to wait and see on that one.

Since the queens aren't able to perform in the clubs and benefit from their Drag Race exposure via live events and tours due to the pandemic, the special will have accounts on Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp with 100% of the tips split up directly between the queens. True, it's not quite as satisfying as a queen shaking her boobs in your face while grabbing the bills from your hand…but what is in these trying times?

"I am so excited to be back together with my Season 12 sisters. Due to the pandemic, we haven't been able to go on tour so this is a fun chance to spend time with each other as well as the fans," said reigning Miss Congeniality (and adorably named) Heidi N. Closet. Well said, miss Heidi. The special goes live at 12 PM PT on Friday, October 30th. Personally, I can't think of a better way to celebrate Halloween than sitting on my couch eating candy in full costume and watching some super spooky drag queens. Now, bring back my ghouls!