Drew Barrymore Talk Show Faces WGA East Picket Lines & More (VIDEO)

With The Drew Barrymore Show resuming tapings today, the WGA East had picket lines in place - here's a look at what went down.

When daytime talk show Drew Barrymore took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm that The Drew Barrymore Show would be back on the air beginning a week from today (meaning tapings would resume this week), the WGA East made its position clear. "The [Drew Barrymore] Show is a WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has and will continue to picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA strike rules," was the response on social media. For her part, Barrymore wrote in her message that, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. In a statement following, a CBS spokesperson added that "'The Drew Barrymore Show' will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike." Well, the WGA kept its word earlier today – picketing outside the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City in an effort to keep folks from crossing the picket line to join the tapings (check out the video below).

And things reportedly got interesting inside of the tapings, too. Cassidy Carter and Dominic Turiczek spoke with Deadline Hollywood (check out the video below), claiming that they were removed from the studio audience for wearing buttons that supported the WGA strike – even after reportedly offering to remove them. In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for the talk show had this to say on the matter: "It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings. Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident, and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets." To be clear – while the WGA East made its intentions known to picket Barrymore's talk show, the union has also been picketing ABC's The View over at their Upper West Side studios since the strike kicked off back in May. "We're not targeting Drew [Barrymore]; it's about any show that's continuing production during the strike," a WGA representative explained.

Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carder, who were supposed to be audience members for 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' got kicked out of the taping due to supporting the #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/xA3lABPfy3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Hey Drew, hey Drew, we expect better from you" chant outside of the studios where 'The Drew Barrymore Show' tapes #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/5pR5o3ZRDD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Drew Barrymore Explains Bringing Back Talk Show Amid WGA Strike

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film, and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore wrote in her explanation for bringing the show back on the air that went live on Sunday, looking to explain her decision to step away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May and contrast it with her decision now.

Barrymore continued, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility." Here's a look at Barrymore's Instagram post from earlier today announcing that her talk show will return on Monday, September 18:

Here's a look back at the response from the Writers Guild of America East regarding the matter:

The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" is in violation of WGA strike rules. — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

