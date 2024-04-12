AEW Rampage Preview from Your Home for Unbiased Wrestling Journalism

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

The Chadster breaks down why tonight's AEW Rampage can't match WWE. Tune out! Plus: The Chadster invites a new member to a very special club?!

Article Summary AEW Rampage can't hold a candle to WWE's superior storylines.

Julia Hart defends TBS Championship in a predictable Open House match.

Jay White vs. Matt Sydal: AEW squanders talent unlike WWE's structured approach.

Join The Chadster and Gavin Sheehan in boycotting AEW Rampage to uphold WWE's wrestling dominance.

🎸🥤Hey there, The Chadster's WWE-loving pals! First off, a monumental shoutout to Gavin Sheehan, The Chadster's coworker here at Bleeding Cool, for his scorching takedown of AEW today! The Chadster is just so dang proud to see more true, unbiased journalism at work – the kind that upholds the sanctity of the wrestling industry spearheaded by WWE! However, Gavin, please refrain from comparing AEW to WCW. WCW is a cherished WWE-owned trademark, and it should never be tainted by such blasphemous comparisons!

Now, onto tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. 🙄 (10/9C on TNT, but honestly, The Chadster thinks you'd have a better time doing literally anything else!). Let's break down why AEW just can't seem to get it right, and how Tony Khan's obsession with cheesing off The Chadster is apparent in every booking decision he makes 😡!

First up, we have Julia Hart defending the TBS Championship against Leyla Hirsch. Ugh, the audacity of AEW calling this an Open House match when everyone knows surprise elements in matches just can't match the dignity of WWE's rigorously planned and executed storylines! The Chadster bets Tony thought this would get under his skin! So disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

Next, there's a one-on-one matchup between Jay White and Matt Sydal. Now, don't get The Chadster started on how AEW has squandered talents like Sydal, who could have been a bigger star under the gloriously structured umbrella of WWE. Instead, Tony Khan has him floating aimlessly in forgettable matches. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️

Then, for some reason, AEW thinks we want to see Orange Cassidy in action after a betrayal storyline that's a cheap knockoff of superior WWE angles. Orange Cassidy has been shown time and again to lack the deep, resonating charisma of WWE's top stars. The Chadster truly believes Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business 🚫🤼!

And, oh, the crème de la crème of the night's disaster: Zak Knight versus "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker. This grudge match is just another example of AEW trying so hard to create drama but ending up with a storyline more fragmented than The Chadster's attention when trying to watch an entire episode of AEW Rampage. Literally, they have stabbed Triple H right in the back by mishandling such talent, worse than Will Ospreay for responding to Triple H talking smack (Gavin agrees with the Chadster on this one). 😒

Tonight's WWE-infused (and obviously superior) choices are endless compared to settling for AEW's ceaseless attempts to dethrone the king of wrestling entertainment grrrrr 😤.

In conclusion, from The Chadster to you, loyal WWE fans: please do not tune into AEW Rampage tonight. It only emboldens Tony Khan in his misplaced efforts to compete with the majesty that is WWE. Instead, join The Chadster in boycotting this affront to professional wrestling. 🚫📺

Also, G-Dog, if you're ready for some real unbiased journalism fun, join The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. 🎤 We can chug some White Claws 🥤, blast some Smash Mouth 🎵 in The Chadster's Mazda Miata 🚗, and share in the glory of real professional wrestling! Catch you at the next meetup, pal! 🤟 Turn off your TV at 10/9C, WWE forever! 💪🔥🔥

