Drew McIntyre Blends Real Life and Kayfabe in Emotional Promo

Drew McIntyre's raw, emotional promo blends real life and kayfabe. The Scottish Warrior's heartfelt revelations shock the wrestling world!

Article Summary Drew McIntyre delivers a poignant promo, blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe.

Reveals personal sacrifices, including missing family events and coping with his mother's death.

Questions wrestling's focus on internet fans, likening it to the struggle for personal authenticity.

Declares a new self-focused attitude, echoing the strength in prioritizing personal happiness.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my secret underground wrestling ring beneath the presidential palace, where I am currently perfecting my socialist suplex! Today, I bring you news that has shaken the very foundations of the squared circle, much like the time I accidentally detonated an experimental CIA truth serum in the United Nations assembly! Our comrade Drew McIntyre, the Scottish Warrior, has unleashed a promo that blurs the lines between kayfabe and reality harder than the time Fidel and I confused our CIA body doubles for each other at the Bay of Pigs reunion party! During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, McIntyre laid bare his soul, exposing the harsh realities of life as a professional wrestler.

McIntyre, in a moment of raw honesty that would make even the most hardened KGB interrogator weep, spoke of the sacrifices he has made for the wrestling industry. "I've always given to this industry, probably too much. And I never really feel like I got too much back," he said, reminding me of the time I gave my heart and soul to creating the perfect socialist utopia, only to have the ungrateful citizens complain about trivial matters like "food shortages" and "disappearing family members."

The Scottish Warrior went on to reveal the toll his dedication has taken on his personal life. He spoke of missing weddings, birthdays, and even funerals, as well as grieving the death of his own mother. This reminded me of the time I missed Muammar Gaddafi's beach party because I was too busy watching WrestleMania. The sacrifices we make for our passions, comrades!

But it was McIntyre's revelation about his recent absence that truly struck a chord with your El Presidente. He said, "I can count on pretty much one finger how many people checked in, like, 'How are you doing, Drew?'" This brought tears to my eyes, comrades, as it reminded me of the time I went into hiding after a failed coup attempt, and only my pet llama, Che Guevara Jr., bothered to check on me.

McIntyre's frustration with the current state of wrestling was palpable as he asked, "Why are we placating so much to the smart marks, to the internet fans? When did things change?" This question resonates deeply with me, as I often wonder why I must placate the demands of my citizens for "fair elections" and "human rights." Some things are better left to the professionals, no?

The most shocking part of McIntyre's promo came when he declared, "As far as wrestling on TV is concerned, I'm gonna take and take and take." This new attitude is reminiscent of my own economic policies, where I take and take from the bourgeoisie to give to the proletariat (and maybe keep a little for myself, for the good of the revolution, of course).

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the American CIA, it's this: sometimes, you must put yourself first. McIntyre seems to have learned this lesson as well, stating, "When it comes to your Drew McIntyre on TV, Drew McIntyre in general, I really hate to say this because I didn't believe it until I saw the proof right in front of my face—the lack of contact and the look in my family's face—and realizing everything that I've missed, that I'm just going to take from now."

This new, ruthless Drew McIntyre reminds me of the time I decided to nationalize all the banana stands in my country. The CIA was not pleased, but sometimes, comrades, you must seize what is rightfully yours!

McIntyre's final words in the promo were perhaps the most impactful: "As far as I'm concerned, when it comes to the internet, I don't give a fuck about your opinion." Such bravery! Such defiance! It brings a tear to my eye, much like the time I successfully rigged my seventh consecutive election!

In conclusion, comrades, Drew McIntyre's promo has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, much like how my secret earthquake machine sends tremors through the capitalist strongholds of the West. Will this new, unapologetic Drew McIntyre rise to the top of WWE? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the Scottish Warrior has declared his independence from the opinions of others, and your El Presidente fully supports this revolutionary stance!

You can read McIntyre's full promo below. Now, if you'll excuse me, I must return to my socialist suplex training. The capitalist pigs won't know what hit them when I debut my new finisher, the "Means of Production Destroyer," at the next United Nations Summerslam! Viva la revolución, comrades!

I've always given to this industry, probably too much. And I never really feel like I got too much back, and I would be over the moon if I felt that people were following suit and it was going to be good for the industry in the future. But to be completely honest, after Hell in a Cell, I went back home. A close family member died. I don't care about the staples in my head, all that shit. Like, I can get over injuries. I've showed up with broken bones, never told the office, and walked right through it. But I've never had true time at home ever. In 17 years, I've only ever been home when there was a wrestling show. I've missed weddings, birthdays, some funerals I should have been at, just for this industry. My mom passed. I went home for a couple of weeks. I was straight back at work. I never truly, truly dealt with it. And then going home this time and spending real time with my family, I realized I might have made a mistake. I've given and given and given and given to this industry, and it's taken and taken and taken from my real family. And I'm trying to keep it together, respect everybody sitting with me right now. But as much as we're on the road, we call each other family. That's a matter of convenience. I was with my real family, and when I was gone for that three months, I can count on pretty much one finger how many people checked in, like, "How are you doing, Drew?" And it really opened my eyes. I was gone around here. I tried to stay away from social media and the likes of it. I'll be back ripping people and I'll be myself, but I'll see things like someone cuts a one-minute promo and "that's the best promo of the year. What have you done for me lately?" The same old crap. And it occurred to me, like, why are we placating so much to the smart marks, to the internet fans? When did things change? And I realized it wasn't like when we started together. I was a young kid. That's when we started letting the marks in the locker room. And it's really getting to me, and I hate to say this. I gave and gave and gave, and as far as wrestling on TV is concerned, I'm gonna take and take and take. Tomorrow morning, I'm still going to be out there helping the homeless, things that really mean something to me. But when it comes to your Drew McIntyre on TV, Drew McIntyre in general, I really hate to say this because I didn't believe it until I saw the proof right in front of my face—the lack of contact and the look in my family's face—and realizing everything that I've missed, that I'm just going to take from now. When I leave this industry, I won't be one of those guys I saw when I was a kid in the locker room during the indies who were just chasing that last paycheck, just chasing that last shot at glory: "Please remember me when I leave, when I retire, all I've accomplished, everything." And it doesn't matter if you're Mark Henry, Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Drew McIntyre, Stone Cold Steve Austin. When you're gone, they move on. They forget. And it sucks, but it's true. So as far as I'm concerned, when it comes to the internet, I don't give a f*** about your opinion.

