Dropout Announces New Animated Shots Series Toonout

Dropout is getting back to animation with a new series, as Toonout will drop new animated shorts every other week throughout the year

Every other Tuesday, a new original animated short by independent artists debuts exclusively on Dropout.

Toonout features work from acclaimed animators like Matt Braly, Victor Courtright, and Violaine Briat.

Dropout returns to animation, moving beyond previous shows like WTF 101 and Cartoon Hell with Toonout.

Dropout announced an all-new animated short series coming to their platform as they dropped a preview trailer for Toonout. The premise of the show is to showcase original animated shorts created by independent artists, all created specifically for the platform and not featured anywhere else. Also, it looks like these will be original from any other Dropout show, so no animated versions of content you've previously seen.

This isn't the first time the platform has done animation, as they have created shows such as WTF 101 (a twistedly sick parody of The Magic Schoolbus), and hosted programs like Cartoon Hell (featuring the talent of Drawfee). But this feels like they're taking things into a different direction as the idea of having animated shorts feels more like an Adult Swim kind of move. You can check out the teaser trailer and info here as the show will start airing shorts on March 24, 2026.

Toonout

A new wave of animation is coming to Dropout. Toonout, its first animated series, will premiere on the streamer March 24, with each of the 25 shortform episodes dropping every other Tuesday until February 23, 2027. The first six episodes will feature animation by Raj Brueggemann (Big City Greens, Twelve Forever), Victor Courtright (Co-Executive Producer of Thundercats Roar and Aquaman: King of Atlantis), Jonathon Wallach (Big City Greens), Kay Hayes (Monsters at Work, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure), Violaine Briat (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Matt Braly (Creator of Amphibia) respectively.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

