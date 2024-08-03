Posted in: Dropout, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dirty laundry, disney, Jet Lag: The Game, star trek: Lower Decks, Suvivor

Dropout Drops Dirty Laundry Season 4 Trailer: Star Trek, Smosh & More

Returning on August 13th, Dropout released the official trailer for Dirty Laundry Season 4: Star Trek: Lower Decks, SMOSH, Survivor, and more.

Hosted by Lily Du and Grant O’Brien, Dirty Laundry is a talk-variety show revealing guests' secrets.

Season 4 includes reunions of notable shows like Survivor, Disney Channel hits, Drag Race, and Jet Lag: The Game.

Catch new episodes every Tuesday on Dropout.tv, featuring exclusive content and beloved cast members.

Dropout announced the return of the talk-variety series Dirty Laundry, which "pokes fun at secrets and exposed skeletons hidden in the closet." Hosted by Lily Du and bartender Grant O'Brien, they're joined by groups of friends who have secrets among them, and each participant will need to guess which secret belongs to which guest, with the winner being the one with the most points. The guests in question include recurring Dropout talents like CEO Sam Reich, Ify Nwadiwe, Siobhan Thompson, and Rekha Shankar. Dirty Laundry features cast reunions of beloved shows, networks, and friends, including Survivor, Disney Channel, "Drag Race," Jetlag: The Game, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and SMOSH.

A Hodgepodge of Cast Reunions on Dropout's 'Dirty Laundry'

Joining Dirty Laundry from CBS's Survivor are Cirie Fields, Ethan Zohn, Natalie Bolton, and Parvati Shallow. The Disney Channel group will be Raviv Ullman (Phil to the Future), Davida Williams (Lizzie McGuire), Daniel Kountz (The Jersey), and Andy Lawrence (Lloyd in Space). The drag queens are Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi, Yvie Oddly, and Meatball. Joining from the Australian travelogue series Jet Lag: The Game are Ben Doyle, Adam Chase, Sam Denby, and Michelle Khare. Cast members from Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, entering its fifth and final season, include Noël Wells (Tendi), Tawny Newsome (Mariner), Eugene Cordero (Rutherford), and Gillian Vigman (Dr. T'Ana). Representing the comedy group SMOSH are Shayne Topp, Spencer Agnew, Tommy Bowe, Amanda Lehan-Canto, Angela Giarratana, Chanse McCrary, Arasha Lalani, and Noah Grossman.

Dropout, an independent and ad-free comedy subscription platform, also features original programming like Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise; Um, Actually…; and many more. The service launched in 2018, rebranded from CollegeHumor, originally established in 1999, and the bulk of its success built on YouTube. For more, you can check them out on Dropout.tv. Dirty Laundry premieres August 13th, with new episodes every Tuesday. You can check out the trailer above.

