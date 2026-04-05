Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis S01E06 "The Denny's Plan" Preview: Floyd's Suspicion

Floyd questions Clark's motives in tonight's episode of HBO's DTF St. Louis. Here's our updated preview for S01E06: "The Denny's Plan."

Article Summary Floyd grows suspicious of Clark's intentions in HBO's DTF St. Louis S01E06: "The Denny's Plan"

Clark’s plan to boost Floyd’s self-esteem with the DTF app backfires and tensions escalate

Joy Sunday’s Plumb and Richard Jenkins’ Homer return for more drama in the penultimate episode

Steven Conrad writes and directs this turning point before the tense DTF St. Louis season finale

As we inch closer to the season finale of HBO and series creator Steven Conrad's (Patriot) Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things 5), and Linda Cardellini (Crystal Lake)-starring DTF St. Louis, you can't help but feel like this might be the episode when things take a nasty turn. In S01E06: "The Denny's Plan," Floyd (Harbour) starts to questions just how much of Clark's (Bateman) friendship has to do with him – or Carol (Cardellini). Plus, we get more Plumb (Joy Sunday) and Homer (Richard Jenkins), and that's never a bad thing. Here's a look at the overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's penultimate chapter:

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 6: "The Denny's Plan" Preview

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 6: "The Denny's Plan" – Floyd falters after a failed attempt to rekindle his relationship with Carol, prompting Clark to try to boost his friend's self-esteem with the DTF app. But when Floyd questions his motives, things begin to take a turn. Written and directed by Steven Conrad.

The limited series focuses on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-aged malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. If that isn't enough of a premise to get you to tune in, we're not sure what to tell you at this point. And if the casting of Bateman and Harbour wasn't enough to seal the deal, the limited series also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti.

HBO's DTF St. Louis is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman's Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

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