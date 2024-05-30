Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: D & D, d&d, dungeons & dragons, dungeons and dragons, hasbro, paramount

Dungeons & Dragons Series Not Moving Forward at Paramount+: Details

Paramount+ will not be moving forward with a Dungeons & Dragons series, with Hasbro set to retool the project creatively before shopping it.

It was back in January 2023 when we first learned that Paramount+ gave an 8-episode, straight-to-series order for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons from Hasbro-owned Entertainment One (eOne) and Paramount Pictures. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, We're The Millers) had been tapped to pen the pilot & direct the first episode that Drew Crevello (WeCrashed) had boarded the project as executive producer and showrunner – with Gabriel Marano, eOne's EVP Scripted Television, overseeing the project on behalf of the production company. Unfortunately for D&D fans, Paramount+ has opted not to move forward with the project, with Hasbro (though its Hasbro Entertainment division) looking to creatively reboot the project before formally shopping it – including a new creative team. As was previously reported, Hasbro is looking for a live-action series to serve as part of a larger shared universe that would include the 2023 feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the currently-playing theater production, The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

"So deeply thrilled about this. Grew up playing the pnp version (LVL 13 lawful good paladin, holla!), enjoyed the heck outta [DDO Unlimited] — learned to tell stories through (always) being the DM. Boyhood dreams do come true, ya'll. Can't wait to get cracking," Thurber wrote in a tweet shortly after the news broke in 2022 about the series, expressing his excitement over joining the project as well as also offering his D&D "street cred" to the fans who took to Google to start learning as much about him as they possibly can. Here's a look at the original tweet:

