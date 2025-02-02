Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged:

Dunkin Donuts & Ben Affleck Recruit New DunKings for Super Bowl LIX Ad

Dunkin Donuts & Ben Affleck brought aboard Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong (Succession) for the return of The DunKings for Super Bowl Sunday.

With the NFL's Super Bowl LIX set to hit next weekend, tonight brought the tease of a return of epic proportions. After teasing his desire to unleash his inner pop star, actor/director Ben Affleck wore his "Boston" on his sleeve as the leader of the boy band DunKings – teaming with Matt Damon and Tom Brady to bring "The Boston Massacre" to Jennifer Lopez's recording studio last year. Yes, the group had a single – "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," supported by a performance that found Affleck looking like he was having a seizure and Damon looking like he would rather be literally anywhere else. But a lot has changed in the past year – just not Affleck's need to bring back The DunKings – but with his younger brother and fellow filmmaker, Casey Affleck, and Succession's Jeremy Strong not part of the crew. Yes… you read that right. Jeremy Strong.

In the clip above, Ben tries to get ahold of Strong in his dressing room, but Casey gives him the heads up to tread carefully because "Jeremy is a method actor. He's not coming out until he's ready." Not buying into the method acting excuse, Ben opened the door to Strong's dressing room – only to find that Casey was definitely right. "We're doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, right? I'm just trying to find the character. I think I found a way in. You're from Boston; I'm from Boston. Dunkin' is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Red coats are coming," Strong shared with Ben – after his head rose up from a giant container that saw Strong covered in coffee and coffee beans. "You're an artist, and I know what that's like. But how long is it gonna take for the being method?" Ben asks Strong – but we won't spoil the answer. But it's clear from the tagline at the end ("Suit up, America") that something's coming on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here's a look at an extended cut of the original commercial, along with some looks behind the scenes with Affleck, Damon, and Brady giving us a personal look at how it all came together. And when you check out the "Long Throw" challenge in the second clip, take a moment or two to appreciate just how easy Brady makes it look – and how he knows that Affleck shouldn't hold up his hands for a catch because he knows that his pass is going to end up hurting him…

Here's a look back to when Affleck finally went public with his desire to be a pop star – and apparently, a member of a boy band – and how famous faces like Jack Harlow tried to reason with Affleck before things went… well, where they ended up going…

