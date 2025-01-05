Posted in: Netflix, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: dwayne johnson, the rock, wwe

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Set for WWE Raw Debut on Netflix

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media with an interesting post confirming he will be at the Monday night debut of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Article Summary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joins WWE Raw's Netflix debut on January 6th.

Expect thrilling matches featuring Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and more.

Triple H confirms a flexible WWE Raw runtime based on Netflix's unique streaming advantages.

John Cena's retirement tour kicks off, with a special performance from Travis Scott and much more.

Heading into today, the lineup for the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6th included Roman Reigns taking on Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat for the coveted Ula Fala, Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, a main event grudge match between Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre looking to get some revenge on OG Bloodline member Jey Uso. With Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary, Travis Scott is set to perform the new theme song live, WWE legend John Cena will be kicking off his retirement run, and Logan Paul should be on hand to annoy the living f**k out of everyone. And now, we can add Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to tomorrow night's lineup, with the Johnson taking to social media to confirm his attendance – and apparently, offer a personal history lesson. Just to be clear? We're positive that Johnson is only showing up to celebrate the dawn of the streaming era for WWE Raw and won't feel the need to involve himself in any way in any matches that could serve as a set-up for WrestleMania – so get those thoughts out of your minds!

"Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life," Johnson wrote to kick off his post, which also included a video tracing his journey to his Samoan High Chief Title. "I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would "leave my boyish ways behind" (well, I try 😅) and carry my Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, MANA, humility, and warrior spirit. Fa'a Samoa (the Samoan way)."

Johnson continued, "After 20yrs of proudly carrying our culture with me around the world, I can't wait to soon return back home to Samoa. I already have chills just thinking about it 🇼🇸❤️💪🏾 Until then, I'll come back home to [WWE] tomorrow night as we make history on [Netflix] and begin a new and exciting era. Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky "Soulman" Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way," signing the message, "High Chief Seiuli." Here's a look at the post:

Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life. I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would "leave my boyish… pic.twitter.com/HekYyXoymR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Triple H Explains Why WWE Raw Runtime "Will Be Flexible" on Netflix

"It will be flexible. It will be flexible in I don't necessarily know the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different platform. Much like many episodic shows, they have the ability to do whatever the show needs to have down. If this episode needs to be an hour, great, it's an hour. If the next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it's 42 minutes. It's what makes for the best product. I'm not saying we're going to be 42 minutes, but clearly, we'll deliver the product in a way that is best for Netflix and their business model and best for our storytelling." Triple H shared with Jimmy Traina during the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "We have averages. For me, the perfect show time is somewhere in the two-and-a-half-hour range. If you had asked me years ago, the two-hour shows, you get into them, and you don't have the real estate on that program to get everything in there you want to get in, all the stories and characters. Sometimes, it's a good thing because it creates scarcity and opportunity for people to be more over, but sometimes there are things you want to get in there."

Triple H offered an example of how a segment going long would impact the rest of the live show. "People lose track of the fact that what we do is live. There are formats we have to stick with and constraints of commercial time. If you run a segment that is scheduled for 10 minutes and it ends up being colossal content and goes 17 minutes, you're now 17 minutes into a show, and you have to find places to pull that out and still hit commercial times and crossover times, which is important for networks. All of that makes it difficult to do," he explained.

"I think we'll have more freedom in the format and more freedom to say… if two hours is not enough, three hours, you can be in the position of 'did you need that or was it important?'" Triple H continued. "I don't want to say filler because I don't want anyone to feel like they're filler. Sometimes, a three-hour show, having hours that crossover, you're so constrained by that that you're putting in the show what we call 'collapsible.' The show is heavy, we get late into an hour, something has to lose time. What is collapsible? What is not the story driving everything? What can be shrunk or can go quicker? The amount of commercial time doesn't change. It's difficult. Sometimes, three hours can feel long, and two hours is not enough. Somewhere in the middle is a sweet spot."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

