Dynamite Announces 3-Week Holiday Event as Snoop Dog Jumps to AEW

Big news coming out of AEW Dynamite last night. Starting December 23rd, AEW Dynamite will air three special themed episodes to close out 2020 and kick-off 2021. AEW announced the news during the second hour of last night's episode, answering the question of how they'll handle the NBA preemption for the December 23rd episode.

We now know that episode will be known as the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, and it will air at 10 PM or immediately after the NBA game between the Celtics and the Bucks. That will be a taped episode, so it looks like AEW's wrestlers can enjoy the Christmas week off.

But things get even more interesting the following week when AEW kicks off night one of New Year's Smash, another themed episode that's set to feature Chris Jerico on commentary and mysterious "special guests." That takes place on December 30th, but the following week, on January 6th, we'll get another New Year's Smash, and this time AEW is advertising Snoop Dogg as a special guest.

Snoop has a long history of working with WWE and is a member of the company's Hall of Fame, and his cousin, Sasha Banks, is a big star there. So it's somewhat shocking to see him advertised for AEW, but then again, Snoop did just spend time filming the Go Big Show with Cody Rhodes, where both were celebrity guests. Plus, as a lifelong wrestling fan, Snoop Dogg knows WWE sucks, and AEW is better. He just has to. WWE, however, can't possibly be happy about it.

