Echo: Devery Jacobs Joins Alaqua Cox-Starring Hawkeye Spinoff Series

So in the same Instagram stories clip that appeared to confirm the start of filming, it looks like viewers also learned that Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo. Though official details on their character haven't been officially released, Jacobs is expected for a lead role named Julie, described as "resilient and strong-willed." Now if we can just get official confirmation on Charlie Cox's (Daredevil) Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (more on both of those in a minute), everything would be complete.

In an Instagram Stories clip shared last week, Cox shared a look at some flowers they had received. As you can see from the screencap below (which was subsequently taken down), Cox ends the caption with "…before the first day of filming tomorrow" (with "tomorrow" being Thursday, April 21st). So congratulations and here's hoping we start getting some on-the-record production updates soon (and for Secret Invasion, while we're at it because we haven't forgotten about that). Here's a look back at that screencap that not only seemed to confirm the start of filming but also that Jacobs had joined the cast:

As for what we mentioned previously regarding Daredevil stars Cox and D'Onofrio, that interesting bit of intel popped up earlier this month thanks to a very kind soul who passed along a link to the website for a Costume Designer apparently working on the upcoming spinoff series (name redacted because we're not looking to get anyone in trouble). As you're about to see, the two co-stars are listed as appearing in the series alongside Cox. Here's a look at a screencap from the professional's resume (possibly) offering a major clue to what lies ahead: