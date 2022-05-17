Echo Set for 2023 Debut; Official Image, Cast & Story Details Released

Well, here's some great news for fans wanting to know more about what's happening with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo. Earlier today, the studio & streamer officially confirmed that production was underway in Atlanta and that the series would have a 2023 premiere. Cox stars as the unforgiving Maya Lopez, who made her MCU debut in the 2021 streaming series as a deaf gang leader who was determined to make Ronin aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) pay for his own vengeful deeds. Now here's a look at the first official image from the series, followed by more details on who will be joining Lopez in the cast.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.

In an Instagram Stories clip shared last month, Cox shared a look at some flowers they had received. As you can see from the screencap above (which was subsequently taken down), Cox ends the caption with "…before the first day of filming tomorrow" (with "tomorrow" being Thursday, April 21st). And not only that, but we also noticed at the time that the post confirmed that Jacobs had joined the cast.