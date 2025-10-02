Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: elizabeth olsen, marvel zombies

Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Seem to Remember Much About Marvel Zombies

Though she remembers recording lines for the animated series, Elizabeth Olsen shared that she doesn't remember what happens in Marvel Zombies.

It's hard to blame Elizabeth Olsen for feeling a little discombobulated these days concerning Marvel, considering she joined during Phase II and we're currently in Phase VI. We've already eclipsed 50 projects across film and TV, animated and live-action, since Disney's been churning them out since 2008's Iron Man, and some have been put off at some point for various creative reasons. Speaking at LA Comic Con, the Eternity star, who played Wanda Maximoff and her alter ego, Scarlet Witch, since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier's post-credit scene, was asked by a fan about her work in Marvel Zombies as the Red Queen (a variation of The Scarlet Witch), which she admittedly worked on years ago.

Marvel Zombies Star Elizabeth Olsen Struggles to Remember Making the Animated Series

"You guys…I truly recorded that years ago," Olsen told fans (courtesy of "Lizzie Olsen Now" via Instagram). When WandaVision co-star Paul Bettany confirmed her flustered state, the actress confirmed, "I can't remember anything. I need to watch it. I have no idea what Marvel Zombies and what happens." Of little she recalled, "I filmed it. It's my voice. I did it in my house. I wasn't even in an office space, like I'm so confused…this must have been 2020, or was it 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? So I really have no idea what it was like. I'm so sorry."

Olsen's last physical role in the MCU was 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making her second villainous turn following 2015's Avengers: The Age of Ultron. The Sam Raimi film found the Scarlet Witch corrupted by the Darkhold she got from Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) during the events of WandaVision and trying to find a reality where she could be with her children, regardless of the ramifications, including trying to kill America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). In her way was the good doctor and former Sorcerer Supreme, Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

During the events of the Zeb Wells-created series based on the Mark Millar, Greg Land, and Robert Kirkman comic, Marvel Zombies takes place in an alternate reality within the multiverse where zombies have decimated the world, including Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with scant traces of survivors. They largely retain their intelligence, but harbor more sinister intentions, and Scarlet Witch (or the Red Queen) is one of the Avengers infected, but retains her powerful abilities. Marvel Zombies, which also features the voices of Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel), and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), reprising their respective MCU counterparts, are available on Disney+. For more on Olsen's talk about the series' animation, you can check out the clip.

